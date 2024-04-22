‘I’m thinking Top Gear meets Top Gun’: YouTube series The Fighter Show heads to Lancashire BAE Systems site
The BAE Systems site at Warton in Lancashire is the setting for the latest episode of the award-winning Eurofighter Typhoon YouTube series The Fighter Show. The show takes a behind-the-scenes tour of the site to find out the inside story of the helmet of the future, the Striker II, which is designed to be worn by Typhoon fighter pilots.
The successful YouTube show is hosted by Eurofighter’s Flo Taitsch, who is given the expert view on Striker II from former RAF Typhoon pilot and now BAE Systems test pilot, Andrew “Blyty” Mallory-Blythe. Together, the paid explore the helmet’s incredible capabilities as the world’s only full-colour solution with integrated night vision, giving pilots unparalleled situational awareness.
“The feature I like the most on Striker II is the night vision camera – it merges with the tactical symbology capabilities, reducing the need for heavy night vision goggles,” Mallory-Blythe said. “One of the most important things for pilots when it comes to helmets is protection – we’ve put a lot of design and development into Striker II.
“From making it lighter in weight to supporting the display of high-resolution sensor systems, allowing pilots to see through the body of the aircraft,” he added. “It is the helmet of the future. It was fascinating to try out Striker II and to experience the impressive capabilities in the simulator. It is comfortable with incredible functionality – a super helmet.”
During the show, which was launched last year and which has aptly been described as ‘Top Gear meets Top Gun’, Blyty puts the Striker II to the test, taking a test flight, experience Striker II in a simulator, and showing off the classic Typhoon engine roar on the Warton runway.
Watch the episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q45w198bZkc
