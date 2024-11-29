Blackpool man Stewart Perrett will be taking a dip in chilly waters every day until Christmas to try and ensure a local junior football team can get to a tournament in Barcelona next year.

Stewart, from South Shore, is supporting the SDFC’s Under-13s team - the Vipers, who have a golden opportunity to represent the recently-formed club at an international event.

The dad-of-two says the project is close to his heart as his son, 13 year old Jayden, is a member of the team, playing in defence.

Stewart Perrett plans to take a dip every day in the cold sea, until Christmas Day, as part of a fundraising campaign for a junior football team. | Third party

Ex-Army man Stuart, from South Shore, 36, started his campaign earlier this week, diving into the cold sea at Starr Gate, before next taking a dip at Cleveleys and close to South Pier.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise as much money as possible for the club’s campaign, which entails staying in an hotel for several nights

Stewart says: “It’s a great cause because it’s not every week these kids will get the chance to play in a tournament in Barcelona, it would be a lot to shell out for many of these families.

“I’ve already started the dips and the water at Starr Gate was absolutely freezing but I’ve been in the Army and I’m used to roughing it.

“Every shiver will be worth it if we can get these young players to Spain.

“I’m even going to be doing this on Christmas Day!”

Members of SDFC Under 13s team | Third party

Stewart films each occasion and keeps supporters in touch with his progress.

The football club itself, SDFC, was officially launched last month and was founded by ex-professional footballer Karl Spencer-Davis, 37, who played for Blackpool, Stockport County and Club Brugge in Belgium.

The ethos of the club, which has several age group teams, is inclusivity.

Karl Spencer-Davis, founder of junior football club SDFC | Third party

Karl, who also acts as coach to several of the teams including the Under-13s, said: “My aim was to provide an opportunity for local young players who just weren’t getting game time on the pitch, for whatever reason.

“It went from there and now we have enough players to field several teams.

“I want to give these young lads an opportunity, including my own sons, so being able to get the Under-13s team to the Barcelona tournament means a lot to me.

“We’re right behind Stewart and I’ll even be joining him for a number of the dips!”

Karl’s wife Kirtsy will be joining in too - she plays a key role in the admin side of the club, which competes in the Poulton and District League.

The Barcelona Football Festival, taking place in May next year in the Salou and Cambrils area in the south of the city, is aiming at providing a football tournament and a holiday experience for the young players.