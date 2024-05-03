Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Abigail Kirk watched the Poulton Gala parade two years ago, she knew she wanted to be in the colourful procession.

She had little idea that just two years later, she would be the actual Poulton Gala Queen for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail, nine, who attends Breck Primary in Poulton, will be crowned during the ceremony at the Cottam Hall Playing Fields on Gala Day, Saturday June 1.

Abigail KIrk is Poulton Gala Queen for 2024

This year the Gala will have a Disney theme, with town centre shops planning to get involved with colourful displays and boys, girls and adults wearing special costumes for the parade.

Abigail and proud mum Vicky Leake are staging a special fundraiser this month to help pay for the retinue’s special costumes.

So proud to be Queen

The proud youngster said on the Gala Facebook page: “I watched the parade a couple of years ago, waving at people and I just wanted to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the chance to represent my school and Poulton as Queen is such an honour.”

Vicky, 29, said: “Obviously it’s a proud moment for us.

Poulton Gala Queen and retinue 2024 Back row (left to right):Elena Sweeney; Kaitlyn Wallis; Ava Hardy. Front row (left to right): Austin Atkinson (Prince Charming); Abigail Kirk, Carnival Queen, Avannah Hardy.

“I was the Prince Charming in the 2006 Bispham Gala and had so much, it was a brilliant day which I’ll always remember. I know it will be brilliant for Abigail.”

Abigail will be joined on the day by Prince Charming Austin Atkinson ( (aged seven seven), and fellow retinue members Elena Sweeney (aged nine), Kaitlyn Wallis (aged 11), Ava Hardy (aged nine) and her little sister Avannah Hardy, aged five.

Fun Day fundraiser

The fundraising event will be a family fun day at Poulton Community Hall, Vicarage Road on May 18, from noon until 3pm.