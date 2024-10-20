Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool man Brian Eva has a become British champion again - and it wasn’t even a close shave.

Professional barber Brian, 45, has won the British Beard and Moustache Championship in Plymouth , a title he first won in Liverpool back in 2016.

Brian, who sports an impressively long full beard, came second in 2018 when the event was held at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom, and the championships were cancelled in 2020 because of Covid.

Brian Eva is a British champion in the beard scene once again | National World

Now Brian, who is founder of the Sandgrown Beardsmen, Blackpool's only beard and moustache club, has regained his title.

And that’s not all - Brian, from South Shore, is clearly cut out for the competitive beard growing scene and doesn’t have to bristle about it.

His knowledge and experience have led to him being asked to judge at the World Beard and Moustache championships in Pittsburgh next year, when the competition is hosted by the Mad Viking Beard and Moustache Club.

And in the meantime, the Sandgrown Beardsmen are also preparing for 2027 when Blackpool will become the centre of the international beard fraternity by hosting the world event, a huge accolade for the resort.

It’s great for the club

“It’s all happening and it’s great for the club”, said Brian, who runs established barber shop Bearded Fool Barbering, on Newhouse Road.

“It’s obviously a proud moment for me to win the title again and also to be asked to be one of the judges in Pittsburgh.

“But it’s also really satisfying to have Blackpool staging the World event in 2027, through the Sandgrown Beardsmen.

Sandgrown Beardsmen in Plymoug - Brian Eva (far rghht) Jonathan Parker (far left) and Owen Ashton (seated, centre) | Sandgrown Beardsmen

“As a club we will be hosting the championship and helping to put beard growing in Britain on the world map.”

Brian, who is a member of the World Beard and Moustache Association, won the British title in the ‘Up to 12 inch Beard and Moustache’ category.

He says: “They are looking for a healthy, full beard, with no gaps or thin areas and the judges are quite specific about it.

“There were 10 members of our club involved in the event at Plymouth and we made a good impact down there.”

In addition to Brian’s win, the event also saw club member Owen Ashton finish runner-up in the ‘8 inch with Styled Moustache’ class, while Jonathan Parker was second in the ‘Short Beard’ category.

The event was hosted by the Devon and Cornwall Beard and Moustache Club.

Father-of-two Brian, from South Shore, said there were a number of plus factors to growing a beard.

He added: “One of the main ones is that you don’t have to shave!”

After Pittsburgh, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens will play host when the Beardmen are hirsuted and booted for the big event in 2027.