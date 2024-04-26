Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A complaint has been made over the standards of care at a Blackpool care home.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has confirmed it is looking into a complaint involving Park View Nursing Home on Lytham Road.

The probe was launched after the family of two elderly residents raised concerns about the care received by their grandparents.

Georgia Young, the couple's granddaughter told The Gazette, her family was so concerned they felt they had no option but to removed the couple from the South Shore home and make alternative care arrangements for them in their own home.

Blackpool Council's adult safeguarding team has also launched a review after receiving the family's complaint.

Miss Young said that on two occasions her grandmother had the indignity of soiling herself because staff did not come to assist when she buzzed to say she needed to use the commode.

Another complaint included the amount of time the grandmother spent without being given anything to drink.

However, despite the involvement of the CQC, Park View stressed that the home is not under official investigation by the regulatory body.

Miss Young said: "We feel that the standard of care was not acceptable.

The Park View Nursing Home and (inset), Georgia Young

“My grandmother has physical disabilities but is mentally alert, while my grandfather has memory issues.

“We felt they were no longer able to look after themselves and that they would need long term care in a suitable home, which is why they were in Park View.

“Now we have had to take them back home and find alternative care for them in their own home, which is not ideal but we felt we had no choice.”

A spokesman for Park View Care Home said in a statement: “We are aware of the information provided by the family and are currently in the latter stages of a thorough and robust internal investigation and communicating openly with the CQC, Blackpool Adult Safeguarding Team and the family."

In the written complaint, Miss Young sent to the CQC, she said: “My grandmother is fully continent but had been ignored for so long that she had soiled herself.

“Family were then left to clean up with no PPE available and no red bags.

“Yesterday (30.03.24) she had to experience the same incident where she had no other choice but to soil herself again after having to wait so long for staff.”

The statement went on to say: “No fluids had been given to my grandmother that day (30.03.24). She was offered a cup of tea at breakfast (around 09:40), after saying yes she would like one the carer went to go get it but failed to return with the drink meaning R.H. hadn’t had any fluids since she went to bed the night before at 22:30.”