Blackpool’s Oliver Gooch is preparing for his toughest endurance test to date, a 24-hour track run at Stanley Park this November, to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health through Movember.

The 24-hour non-stop track run at Stanley Park will be starting on Friday, November 14th at 5pm in support of Movember and men’s health awareness.

This will be Oliver Gooch’s third challenge he’s taken on for Movember, who previously began four years ago, when he ran 10k every day throughout Movember.

He said this new challenge would be “by far the hardest one yet” but felt it was important to push himself to the limit for a cause close to his heart.

Oliver said: “I just wanted to do something that felt almost impossible. It’s a huge mental and physical test, but that’s part of the message - to show that we can endure hard things and that help and support are always there.”

Oliver Gooch takes on toughest Movember challenge yet. | Oliver Gooch

Having lost a close friend to suicide several years ago, Oliver has since made it his mission to raise awareness around men’s mental health. He says the experience of that loss still drives him to encourage others to speak up.

Oliver said: “When you lose someone to suicide, it affects everyone around them - family, friends, the whole community.

“There’s still a stigma around men opening up, but I’ve seen through previous challenges that when you share your story, others feel more comfortable doing the same.”

In preparation, Oliver has been clocking up huge mileage in training, sometimes running over 80km in just three days and even practising sleep deprivation to prepare for the long night ahead.

He said: “I’ve been doing runs in the middle of the night to get used to the monotony and the fatigue. It’s all about getting the mind and body ready for what’s coming.”

Oliver hopes the community will come out to support him at Stanley Park athletics track where he’ll be running laps throughout the day and night.

He said: “Anyone is welcome to come down, run a few laps, cheer me on or just say hello. It’s about showing that Blackpool cares and that no one has to face mental health struggles alone.”

He has also been making videos and keeping people updated his progress via Instagram which is @ojsg_53.

Donations can be made through Oliver’s Movember fundraising page.