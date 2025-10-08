JustGiving

A junior cricket coach from Garstang in north Lancashire is taking on the run of his life to raise funds for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust who supported one of his club’s young cricket stars during their cancer treatment and recovery.

Paul Yates, 53, aims to run the length of the Westmorland Cricket League from north to south on Saturday 11th October. Starting at Penrith Cricket Club and finishing at his home club Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club, Paul’s epic journey is approximately 57 miles – more than two marathons.

Paul is teenager Finn Webster’s cricket mentor who was diagnosed with an aggressive malignant brain tumour in November 2024. Since then, Finn has had four major brain surgery operations, completed four months of chemotherapy and three weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

He is currently undergoing physiotherapist and occupational health support and hoping to return to playing cricket soon. During his time in hospital, Finn had incredible support from his medical team, including Teenage Cancer Trust who support around 2,200 newly diagnosed young people each year.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity that provides specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer. Paul has been involved with Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club since he was a boy, playing through the juniors and progressing to the senior teams. He first met Finn when he joined one of Paul’s coaching sessions aged just seven.

Paul said: “Finn was bright, chirpy and competitive with natural talent that was clear for all to see. He’s gone on to excel in all the junior age group teams, played county representative age group cricket, and opened the batting for Shireshead second XI last season.

“His brain tumour diagnosis sent shockwaves through the whole club and Finn was inundated with messages of support from members. The bravery with which Finn and his family faced up to the diagnosis, multiple operations and subsequent treatments was astonishing.”

The money raised from Paul’s run will be split between Teenage Cancer Trust and Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club.

Paul said: “We were already looking at ways to raise funds and rebuild our cricket pavilion, so I thought here were two good causes, drawn together by Finn, which were well worth supporting. I've enjoyed running for the last seven or eight years, and completed a 30 mile ultra marathon last autumn, but the enormity of this challenge is starting to sink in.

“I’ll be well supported by family and friends, and thankfully the route is more downhill than uphill. My second XI teammates have even bought me a Forrest Gump cap to run in, so I'm all kitted out!”

Paul and Finn have already smashed their £10k target but urge more members of the public to donate if possible.

Finn, 16, from Scorton Village, said: “Please give whatever you can to support Paul’s run. I’m not sure how I would have coped with cancer and repeated brain operations without the love and kindness of those in cricket and my family and friends. Teenage Cancer Trust was there in hospital at the times I really needed it. Please help us to raise money to help others too.”

Finn’s father Andy Webster said: “Throughout his diagnosis and treatment Finn has stayed incredibly positive. To have the support from Paul, the cricket club and wider cricket community has been unbelievable. Teenage Cancer Trust also provided the support that no-one else could.

“Jen, Finn’s Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator, has been unrelenting in her support and been there for him at the most difficult of times. I would ask people to continue to give generously so that other young people with cancer can have similar kindness and support shown to them.”

Paul begins his run at 7am at Penrith Cricket Club on Saturday 11 October and hopes to arrive at Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club by sundown at 7pm that evening.

Paul’s challenge can be supported via a dedicated Just Giving page.