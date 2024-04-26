Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Royles Brooks Primary School, on Church Road, say the issue of people leaving their cars right in front of the school is a constant problem, despite it only being a small number.

And they fear that it could have serious consequences.

So the school had worked with pupils themselves in a campaign to halt it.

And the youngsters have come up with some pro-active ideas themselves.

Mr Jake Walley, a teacher at the school, said: “We have an ongoing issue regarding parking and reckless driving in our school community.

“Each morning, a tiny minority of parents or carers are parking right outside our school which is becoming a health and safety concern.

“With children from all ages venturing outside of school, it is becoming increasingly concerning that cars are parked on the streets surrounds school, speeding and driving recklessly.”

But Mr Walley said he had been heartened by the brilliant proactive response from pupils.

Members of the school council, represented by each year of the school, had come up with the idea of working with a PCSO officer - and now there are regular patrols at key times of the day.

Youngsters have also responded enthusiastically to a competition in school to design parking safety banner that will be made and displayed at the front of school.

It will be judged by ward councillor Paul Ellison, who is also keen to flag up the parking concerns.

And the school is also working with Christ Church, the local church on Meadows Avenue, which invites parents to breakfast each week on ‘Walking Wednesdays’, when parents park at the church for free and walk to school.