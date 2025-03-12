Molly Smith is raising funds for vital training equipment for Blackpool Vic's A&E department | Third party

A night of live music at a top Fylde coast music venue this Friday will raise funds for vital training equipment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s emergency department.

The ‘Carry On Rupert’ event is being staged at the Waterloo Music Bar and gets under way at 7.30pm.

The fundraiser is being organised by Molly Smith, an emergency department assistant at Blackpool’ Vic’s A&E department.

She said: “This is an event for people to have fun, listen to live entertainment, win some amazing raffle prizes, and all for a good cause.

“The fundraising goal is £1,200 and this money will go towards cannulation skins, choking vests, PICC lines or a possible television for training purposes.

“This equipment will help ensure our team continues to provide the best possible care to our patients in their moments of greatest need. “

The items may not be top of the agenda for general hospital funds but are vital extras to help with training.

Who are the acts?

Friday night’s event will include performances by three live acts - rock band Rupert Fabulous, duo Mike Rowland and Jo Byrne and solo performer John Fish.

There are so far more than 40 prizes up for grabs in the raffle.

Tickets cost £10 on the door and can be obtaned online at https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-emergency-department-charity-gig/the-waterloo-music-bar/3285803

To support the event, there is also a JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/.../theemergencydepartmentsfun.