A couple are raising money to bring joy to older people and those with limited mobility across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in an unusual way.

Adam Blakey and his wife Vickii plan to buy a Trishaw — a three-wheeled cycle with a front passenger seat — and offer free rides through local parks and along the promenade.

On behalf of Cycling Without Age England & Wales, they hope to join a global movement that began in Copenhagen in 2012.

The idea is simple - help people reconnect with the outdoors, their memories and others through something as joyful as a bike ride.

Adam Blakey said: “We’re trying to raise this money because we feel everyone deserves the chance to feel the wind in their hair again.

“A trishaw gives people the opportunity to enjoy nature, reminisce about familiar places, and most importantly – have a conversation.”

The couple is partnering with Fylde Coast care homes to launch the service, with trained volunteers acting as ‘pilots’ to steer the bike.

This grassroots campaign is powered by local volunteers who want to make a difference to people who may feel isolated or unable to get out.

Olivia Drinkwater, a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said: “This is a brilliant idea. I work at Blackpool hospital and sometimes patients can’t be visited by their husband or wife due to difficulties and cost.”

The team is currently raising funds through GoFundMe and every contribution brings them closer to putting wheels on the ground.

To learn more or support the campaign, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-elderly-bike-rides-blackpool-fylde-coast.