A new bar offering an ‘immersive experience’ is set to launch at one of Blackpool’s most unusual guesthouses.

Tipsy Tulips will open at the Art B&B, on the Promenade at North Shore, in mid-June.

Bar owner Jordan Gradwell, who is also acting manager at the hotel, says the new venue is aimed at being an upmarket destination.

He said: “We’re preparing to open very soon, and we aim to bring something fresh and exciting to the local hospitality scene.

“Tipsy Tulips will be an immersive experience with custom-themed cocktails, a unique atmosphere, and a focus on community events and local partnerships.

“We’re confident it will add a vibrant new spot for both locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Work is currently underway to create a decked area at the rear of the building, which will offer a beer garden.

The Art B&B itself is also unique, with all 19 bedrooms being designed by a different artist.

Co-owner Hamza Anwar bought the guesthouse in March 2024, along with a business partner, and it officially reopened for business three months later.

Prior to Hamza buying the guesthouse it was at the centre of an innovative and much admired art project which sadly did not prove to be economically successful.

Blackpool Council had kickstarted the artistic endeavour after purchasing the run-down former Ocean Hotel for £203,000 in 2017, with the newly renovated guesthouse opening in 2019.

Rooms were each designed as unique art installations, while work was commissioned from more than 30 artists.

The venue also hosted workshops and famously installed a fried egg art installation on its rear exterior wall which is still there.

It aimed to help regenerate the area and support the town’s arts community, with the bed and breakfast being run as a community interest company.

Funding totalling £1.3m was secured towards the Art B&B project from sources including the Coastal Communities Fund and Arts Council England, Community Business Fund, Tudor Trust and the Clore Duffield Prize Fund.

But a drop in bookings made the business unsustainable and it was forced to close, before being sold.

Blackpool Council is believed to have recouped all its investment in the project.

Hamza, who grew up on the Fylde coast, says £750,000 has been invested in the building, including the purchase of the property and other expenses.

After the hotel re-opened last September, Hamza said of the Art B&B: “t is unique because each of the 19 rooms has been beautifully designed by a different artist.

“The B&B is aso in a prime position, with wonderful sea views.”

A stylish cafe, Flower Child, opened on the ground floor last year but has now closed.

Jordan said: “There will be a new cafe opening soon as well and that will share the counter with the Tipsy Tulip, with light bites on offer.

“Additionally, we want to forge links with local artists and give them a platform to show their work, something we’re looking to launch a little later.”