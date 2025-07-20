One of Fleetwood‘s last surviving commercial fishermen says potential fishing bans from sensitive marine ecosystems could kill off his livelihood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Worthington, 59, says there are less small boats like his actively fishing in the Bay these days and he doesn’t believe such a ban is needed.

For around half the year, he lands fish such as sole, plaice, dogfish and skate, as well as shrimps, and sells them locally to fish merchants on Fleetwood docks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Worthington is worried about a potential fishing ban in Morecambe Bay | National World

He says that if the plans go ahead to prohibit fishing using bottom towed gear, it will force him to fish 20 miles out to sea, which for him would be untenable.

The measures are being considered by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), which has launched a 12 week consultation into the proposals ending on September 1.

Among the 42 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) being considered for the move is the Fylde and Shell Flat and Lune Deep MPA in Morecambe Bay, where John fishes.

Why the ban is being proposed

The MMO says the proposals are based on detailed assessments into the impacts of fishing on sensitive seabed habitats and species within these sites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says these habitats and species are at risk from damaging fishing activity. and that their protection and recovery will contribute to healthier marine ecosystems and support the long-term sustainability of commercial fish stocks.

But John, who has two small commercial fishing vessels under 10m - trawler Mia More and prawner Eastbar - is not convinced.

What John says

The fisherman, who has been in the trade in Fleetwood since he was a teenager, said: “Generations of fishermen have been going out in Morecambe Bay since the 1840s.

“Things were much busier in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, a lot more boats were out, so why are they doing this now? . If they go ahead with this, it will force me to fish out of my area and I’ll be 20 miles out. That is too far for a small boat like mine, it isn’t safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to see what sort of science would justify this. We have already been barred from some of our existing fishing grounds and now this. How do they expect us to make a living?”

Fleetwood's Jubilee Quay | National World

Once great fishing industry

John is based in Jubilee Quay and is one of a tiny handful of Fleetwood fishermen left from the once huge industry in the town, which dramatically collapsed when deep sea fishermen were banned from their traditional fishing grounds off Iceland after the final Cod War in 1979.

In the 1950s and 60s, Fleetwood had approximately 120 trawlers operating from its port, The fishing industry in Fleetwood was once a major part of the town's identity, employing around 11,000 people.

Fleetwood once had approximately 120 trawlers operating from its port | Third party

John says things are already tight and also uses a charter boat, Kingfisher, to take anglers out in the Bay, to supplement his income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MMO is urging all stakeholders, including active fishermen, to have their say about the pans and John says he will be making his point as part of the consultation.

The Government announced in June that it planned to extend bans on the use of “bottom towed gear and other damaging fishing activities” in more Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

As England’s marine manager, MMO is responsible for managing fishing in offshore MPAs. It is now asking marine stakeholders to view its draft management measures for 42 English MPAs, complete an online survey and have their say.

Proposals would be implemented through the creation of four region byelaws. They include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

prohibitions of fishing using bottom towed gear in specified areas in 31 MPAs;

prohibition of fishing using bottom towed gears and prohibitions on fishing using static gears (traps and/or bottom set nets and lines) in specified areas in four MPAs;

prohibition of fishing using traps in a specified area of one MPA;

prohibition of fishing using bottom towed gear and prohibition of the removal of spiny lobster, also known as crawfish (Palinurus elephas) in a specified area of one MPA;

The measures are intended to protect sensitive seabed habitats and species within these sites, such as circalittoral rock (animal dominated rocky reef habitats), fan mussels, ocean quahogs, as well as sea-pen and burrowing megafauna communities.

What MMO says

Michelle Willis, MMOs Acting CEO, said: “Marine protected areas play a critical role in the future health and vitality of our seas and sustainability of our fisheries. Our latest proposals are based on draft fisheries assessments which have concluded that management measures are necessary to ensure, beyond reasonable scientific doubt, that the conservation objectives of the MPAs included in the stage can be achieved. “

The consultation follows a call for evidence which ran from 17 January to 28 March 2023.

Once the consultation ends, the information gathered will be looked at before a decision how to proceed is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part and view the draft byelaws, impact assessments, de minimis assessment, maps and coordinates of the areas included in this consultation, please visit: www.gov.uk/government/collections/marine-protected-areas-stage-3-consultation

To find out more about MPAs, please visit: www.gov.uk/marine-protected-areas