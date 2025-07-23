Police have now become involved in a complaint by drag queens in Blackpool who are being trolled by an anonynmous profile on TikTok.

The artists have been the subjects of some derogatory posts on the platform under the name Blackpool Tea.

One act has been described as “the most disingenuous Queen in Blackpool” who has been “doing the same act badly for years” and the post asks “why is she still getting booked?”

Rio Slaney-Sanchez, who performs under the name Delia Deck, | Third party

Another post makes an unpleasant personal comment about the act Delia Deck and says she owes money.

Rio Slaney-Sanchez, who performs under the name Delia Deck, says the posts are not just harmless jokes but are hurtful and potentially harmful to the reputations of the acts and their businesses.

Rio, a regular performer at the Mardi Gras venue and an entertainer for 25 years, says the posts amount to hate crimes and decided to contact the police.

The entertainer, who often performs a comedy double act in the resort with partner River Slaney-Sanchez, said: “There are quite a lot of local artists and entertainers who have been targeted by the ‘Blackpool Tea’.

“This is far from jokey banter. It’s vile, personal and disgusting hate speech and lies about people. It could be very damaging.

“None of us know why they’re doing it, possibly jealousy because we have a great living, or just homophobia and transphobia.

“There are personal digs and comments and then lies about people too. We have our suspicions about who’s behind it but we’re not certain.

“This has gone on for quite a bit and enough is enough. I would say these are definitely hate crimes so I contacted the police and they are looking into it.”

Blackpool Council has supported the town's 'Rainbow Quarter' | National World

A spokesman foe Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of an online harassment in the Blackpool area yesterday (21st July) at around 3pm.

“Enquiries into this report are in their early stages, and it is being treated as a hate crime.

“These types of reports are rare; however we do take them incredibly seriously. Hate Crime does not have a place in Lancashire, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to identify those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0786 of 21st July.”

The operator of Blackpool Tea could not be contacted for a comment.

Blackpool Council is actively involved in supporting and promoting the LGBTQ+ scene in the town. The authority is developing a “Be Who You Want To Be” area, also known as the Rainbow Quarter, to celebrate Blackpool’s LGBTQ+ heritage and foster exclusivity.

This involves collaborating with community groups and businesses to enhance the area’s appeal and regeneration.