Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I’ve just moved from Leeds to Blackpool to take on my dream job as a reporter at the Blackpool Gazette and been tasked to get to know the resort. And where best to start than the Golden Mile and Blackpool’s famous Coral Island?

So, i’m new to the area and want to learn about everything Blackpool has to offer.

Chatting to my editor Vanessa Sims - I asked where would be some of the best places to see Blackpool at its best and understand what it is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa suggested I start by heading to the Golden Mile and see what drives the booming tourism trade in the resort.

Happy Dayz, Blackpool promenade | National World

So grabbing my camera and notepad I set off to the Golden Mile and my inevitable first stop was the famous Coral Island.

The first thing that surprised me about Coral Island was just how big it was. I walked around the entire outside of the arcade to get a real sense of its scale.

I was blown away by the castle and skull structure above the entrance overlooking the Prom. You can see why it draws the attention of visitors. As a child I would have been in awe and demanded my parents take me in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole Golden Mile had a real buzz. I geniunely felt the excitement and anticipation from the attractions. Taking in the sea air is also a real treat - and something I intend to do a lot more of.

Entrance to Coral Island Arcade in Blackpool | Google

Unable to contain my inner child - I decided to head into Coral Island and tick it off my bucket list. I can imagine bringing friends, who come to visit me in my new home, for a day of fun on the Prom already.

As I meandered around I was looking forward to seeing what the arcade had to offer as playing games was something I enjoyed when I was younger. I must have somehow known this would be my first assignment as I managed to remember to take my change tin I have been collecting for many years.

I have never been to an arcade where there has been two restaurants inside. The smell of the fish and chip shop was divine. The Buccaneer restaurant was sat to the right side the entrance where I walked in with a number of people sat outside with drinks and the rest of the restaurant beyond. I presumed this was so the children would know where to go and pester their parents for more 10ps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another first for me was seeing a ceiling train ride that ran along tracks. I definitely think it would have been something I would have loved to have gone on as a kid.

I also liked how many iconic film and TV characters there were incorporated into the arcades games - I spotted Mario, Despicable Me and Tom and Jerry.

Coral Island, Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5DW.

After walking around the arcade for a little bit longer enjoying the music and the buzz, I found a Jurassic Park Coin Machine and decided to try my luck.

After being delighted at winning precisely nothing I continued to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I discovered the basket ball machine, I thought that this would be something that I would be quite good at. I tried my best and achieved the mighty score of 32 which I was happy with until I saw that the record was an outrageous 600.

Mike Hague said: "Coral Island. 100% easy escape from anyone who's never been in." | Contributed

As I started to think about leaving I went to take a look at the prize stall. Arcade fans will know you win tickets as you play and you can then trade them in for a prize when you reach the right amount. I was shocked at the quality of prizes you could win.

Overall I really enjoyed visiting Coral Island and can say with certainty I will be returning and not just for the fish and chips.