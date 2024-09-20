Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of Hugo’s Ice Cream Parlour and Café are ‘following their dreams’ after successfully opening up a second location, a riverside bistro in the town of Garstang. They spoke to reporter Will Atherton.

Despite being open for less than three months, Hugo's Bistro has quickly become one of the most popular eateries in Garstang, holding a 5 star TripAdvisor rating and boasting a number of excellent reviews.

Hugo’s Bistro serves an extensive food menu which features daily specials and Sunday roasts, and it has recently acquired an alcohol licence which allows them to serve beers, wines and cocktails until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo's in Garstang | Will Atherton

Commenting on its success, co-owner Terri Sawkhill said: “It’s been a super summer across both sites. It’s just been amazing, and we are really proud of everybody.

We have waited for this building to become available for about 20 years, we’ve always said ‘wouldn’t this make a great spot’, so we are following our dreams really.

Lunchtimes are very busy, when the sun’s shining then people want to come and sit on the outside terrace. We’ve got a beautiful riverside terrace at the back, and that 100% is special and it's something that other places in Garstang don’t have.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo's in Garstang | Will Atherton

Hugo’s is also dog friendly indoors until 6pm and outdoors at all times, with this being another popular aspect of the bistro.

Mrs Sawkhill added: “We have quite a lot of people who walk past with their dogs, and to be honest we know the dogs’ names instead of their names. We are animal lovers and we have got a lot of regular dog visitors now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a table at Hugo’s Bistro call on 01995 262199 or email at [email protected] . Food is served between 12 and 9pm Thursday- Saturday and 12 until 7pm on Sundays.