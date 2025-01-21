I'm living in a tent in Blackpool and it could happen to anyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30 year old man says he has had to resort to living in a tent in Blackpool in the middle of winter because he has fallen through the cracks of normal life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlander, who arrived in Blackpool last summer, pitched his ‘home’ close to shops on Layton high street.

The plight of the 30 year old, who said he was scared to give his name because of trouble back in the Midlands, has become the focus of debate on Blackpool’s social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Walmsley (left), chairman of Layton Methodist Forward Project, with the homeless man who has been living in a tent fo several months. | National World

Many were shocked that he had to live in a tent and said it was unacceptable he wasn’t getting help.

But others believed that he should not simply be able to arrive from out of town and get instant support on the housing ladder.

The man himself says he came to the resort from Coventry with his girlfriend last summer to get away with issuses there, and thought the seaside would offer the perfect escape.

The pair were living in a flat but he had to leave when that relationship ended because the tenancy was in her name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, he says he struggled to get help in the resort because he was told he had ‘made himself intentionally homeless’.

Westcliffe Drive in Layton | National World

He said: “We had to leave Coventry to escape what was going on there and we were staying in cheap hotels.

“We managed to get a proper house and things were looking up but my ex took me off the tenancy so I had to leave. I’ve got no job.

“I went to the housing and they said I’d have to go back to the Midlands because I’d made myself homeless

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn't go back there so I ended up sleeping in Layton Cemetery.

“Then it started to get cold and wet and a woman I didn’t even know bought me a waterproof sleeping bag and a tent.

“When the tent got stolen she even bought me another one.

“When you’re rock bottom, people can show you so much kindness.

“But other people aren't so nice. I've been spat on and sworn at and had first my tent stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been freezing at night recently but the worst thing has been losing everything - having a place to live and my relationship before - and now I have nothing.

“It is really bad for my mental health.

“This can happen to anyone, if things go wrong you can slip through the cracks and it’s hard to get back up.”

He said that sometimes he had enough money to stay in cheap hotels but often he wouldn’t have enough.

Mark Walmley, chairman of the Layton Methodist Forward Project, is trying to help and has liaised with Blackpool Council’s Housing Options to get a temporary place for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He’s had to answer a few questions about his circumstances and sometimes people don’t want questions, for various reasons.

“But they are trying to help him and they have told him they will not be telling him to go back to Coventry, which is important.

“There are a huge number of organisations in Blackpool that can help if you are homeless or have other issues, it’s just a matter of getting access to them.

“The first step here is to find temprary accommodation and then go through the next hurdle to get a permanent address - and hopefull turn his life around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said the Forward project, which is connected to Layton Methodist Church, on Westcliffe Drive, was currently supporting 685 people in a variety of ways, whether with was problems of accessing food, issues with debt or alcohol.

Through the church, it was a registered charity and worked closely with Layton Together.