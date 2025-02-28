I'm just 22 and I've opened a 23 bed hotel in Blackpool
Salman Khan came over to England as an 18 year old law student, studying at UCLAN (the University of Central Lancashire) in Preston.
While toiling over his studies, he earned some extra money by working in hotels and that included a spell in Blackpool.
Noticing the influx of trade in the summer, he hit upon a plan to open his own hotel, once he had got the finance and legal paperwork together - and now he’s done it.
The Hayward Hotel, on Dickson Road, will reopen under the new ownership tomorrow, with a number of guests already booked in.
Salman said: “With the money I worked for and some savings I already had, I managed to buy the hotel.
“I spent a few years working for other people and I thought I would try it,
“my idea is that when the season ends, I can concentrate on my law studies and continue my legal journey.
“My ambition is to become a barrister but I have to finish my studies first.
“I have done a lot of renovation work at the hotel - and I'm still working on that!”
He says the hotel will operate on a bed and breakfast basis at first, offering customers a full English breakfast.
However, he has plans to eventually expand and offer evening meals at The Hayward, including Indian cuisine.
Salman has kept on two original members of staff who will be working with him, as the season builds up.
The young entrepreneur added: “ I come from a small village quite close to the Indian capital,New Delhi, and when I came to the UK it was very different.
“Ar first I was very homesick and I liked to phone home whenever I could, but my dad encouraged me to keep going.
“Since then, I’ve made friends from the law course and I can get to see them over in Preston.
“Blackpool is a really good place to open a hotel - I’m ready for the new season!”
