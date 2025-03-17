A teenager from Blackpool has earned a spot in the finals of Miss Teen Junior Great Britain 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabel Speakman, 14, from South Shore, was selected as one of the finalists after competing against contestants from across the UK.

Outside of her studies, Isabel enjoys Morris dancing and staying active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel Speakman has earned a spot in the finals of Miss Teen Junior Great Britain 2025 | Contributed

As part of her Miss Teen Great Britain journey, Isabel will participate in several fundraising events throughout the year to support Together for Short Lives, a charity that provides essential support to seriously ill children and their families during their time together.

Isabel said: “I am so excited to have made it to the finals – it’s such a great achievement!”

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final where the winner will receive incredible prizes, including a cash reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2025 will take place in Blackpool, promising a weekend filled with fun, including a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

“Making it to the grand final is a dream come true,” Isabel added.

“I can’t wait to represent my hometown and hopefully win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown!”