Residents in Blackpool have shared how their lives are being made hell by the booming number of short-term lets through companies like Airbnb.

Locals say they are suffering from anti-social behaviour, noise disturbances and even prostitution.

In England, the short-term let sector remains unregulated, except in London where there is a 90-day per year cap on letting out properties.

Blackpool Council says it has received just one complaint about short-term lets since 2019 – but the council doesn't know how many are in the area.

In the same period, 16 planning enforcement notices have been issued.

Residents of the seaside resort town, known for its traditional B&Bs, paint a different picture.

Saima Arif, 41, has operated three hotels in Blackpool’s town centre for eight years.

She says the proliferation of short-term lets, where owners are not present, has diminished the character of the street.

Rooms are reportedly being used for parties until the early hours of the morning and even prostitution.

She said: “The ones now, there’s nobody there. If somebody’s booked a double room, they know the code.

“If they meet friends with a girl, they use that code, go in, use the room, and go out.

“It’s like one person’s booked the room, a couple who’s out for the night and give the code to another couple. They use the room and just go out after an hour.”

Saima Arif operates Wilsons Hotel (middle) | SWNS

She added: “The people who ran these places for 20-odd years did it right.

“As soon as they left, it’s like everybody started making their own rules. I’m just thinking ‘am I the daft one?’”

B&B owners Sandra Spriggs, 52, and her husband John, 69, have owned the Bianca Guesthouse on Blackpool’s Palatine Road for 20 years.

The couple says they’ve heard loud stag and hen parties inside unattended holiday lets.

Sandra said: “My friend lives next door to an Airbnb. It’s noisy, especially in the summer – she actually goes to her daughter’s for the weekend so she doesn’t have to put up with the noise.”

It’s not just B&B owners who are concerned.

Marie Fisher, 62, has lived in her flat overlooking Blackpool’s south promenade for 20 years.

The block, which is mostly made up of elderly residents, was quiet for years. Now, she lives above a holiday let.

Marie, who works at Blackpool tourist attraction Madame Tussauds, wants to see short-term lets like Airbnbs banned from residential blocks.

She said: “You can’t go down and knock on the door; you don’t know what you’re going to be faced with, to be honest with you.

“It’s just frustrating. You try and sleep through it and hope they’re only here for one night and going to go.

“Over the space of a week, you could have no one, or you could have three lots of people.

“I think the worst thing was when we had rap music blaring out until the early hours, two or three, Eminem blasting out at that time. It was so loud.

“It’s stressful, no two ways about it, especially when it starts in the beginning of the night and you think ‘oh, here we go again’.”

Sandra Spriggs, 52, and her husband John, 69, have owned the Bianca Guesthouse on Blackpool’s Palatine Road for 20 years | SWNS

Tourist organisation StayBlackpool’s Ian White, 64, has been aware of short-term lets from companies like Booking.com since 2014.

He’s heard from families who have been forced to leave their own homes and sleep overnight in a camper van just to escape the disruption caused by short-term lets.

Despite this, Ian says the town is currently experiencing an oversupply of beds as it struggles to compete with foreign package holiday deals.

Because of this, many guesthouses are now accommodating people from out of the area and prisoners on early release, which provides a more consistent income.

The 64-year-old said: “They bring in a certain amount of antisocial behaviour and other issues.

“Some traditional holiday accommodation has started to lose business, where regular guests won’t come back.”

Ian wants short-term let accommodation to be subject to the same rules as guesthouses in an effort to tackle the oversupply and help bring the guesthouses back to normal operations.

He added: “Blackpool is looking quite vulnerable.”

Of 15 local councils in England and Scotland, including Blackpool, Glasgow, Manchester, Westminster and the Isle of Wight, none knew how many Airbnbs were in their area, according to a Freedom of Information request.

Only Manchester provided a figure – 98 in 2022 – but it said this was ‘informally recorded’ and that the true figure was ‘likely to be significantly higher’.

Westminster Council also said it knew about properties only when a complaint had been made.

Residents across the country have made hundreds of complaints about noise, rubbish, parking, and other issues with short-term let properties.

Since 2019, a total of 12,891 complaints about short-term lets were received by the 15 councils which answered the Freedom of Information request – the bulk of which were in the City of Westminster which received 11,459.

This was followed by Glasgow with 463, Brighton with 264, Manchester with 225 and Liverpool with 161.

Some councils, such as Manchester, issue informal warnings if a complaint is received but most do not.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said: “Airbnb is often used as a catch-all term to describe a number of different types of short-term letting activity and we have not received any information to indicate these properties are listed on the platform.

“Airbnb has clear rules for guests to treat local neighbourhoods with respect and if our policies are violated, we will take appropriate action including removal from the platform.

“Parties are banned on Airbnb and there's been a 75% drop in the number of party reports in the UK since the ban was introduced.

“Anyone can call our neighbourhood support line if they have any concerns about guest behaviour so we can investigate and take action.”

Blackpool Council and the Ministry of Housing have been contacted for comment.