Blackpool Pleasure Beach marked a feel-good milestone this week as supporter Scott Bickerton completed an extraordinary 100 laps, rounding off a challenge that blended grit, goodwill and the best of seaside community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Bickerton’s roller-coaster challenge transformed a whirlwind day of dizzying loops into a powerful drive for awareness.

In a fundraiser run in partnership with Pleasure Beach Resort, Scott set out to ride coaster after coaster, using his platform to shine a light on testicular cancer and to raise money for The OddBalls Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 26 and endured multiple operations and nine weeks of chemotherapy. He wanted to use his following to reach an audience that would listen.

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. | Pleasure Beach

The stunt was simple to describe and hard to do: lap after lap beneath the seaside sky, an endurance test that matched the physical and emotional journey Scott has lived through.

With a YouTube channel of more than 50,000 subscribers - an audience made up mainly of men who follow his theme-park content, Scott saw the challenge as a perfect chance to spread a life-saving message about regular self-checks and early diagnosis.

His aim was both personal and practical: to turn his community of viewers into allies in a much larger fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The response was immediate and generous. At the time of writing, the campaign had attracted 224 donations and raised £3,874.41, with an additional £800.51 in Gift Aid - testimony to a crowd willing to back grit with gifts.

Scott said: “Today me and my good friend Steven will be riding the big one all day - this is my favourite rollercoaster in the country. We’re doing it to raise money for the OddBalls foundation and to spread awareness of testicular cancer.

“In 2015, I had cancer. As a 26-year-old male, I knew nothing about it. I had no idea what the symptoms were or what to check. I want to encourage young men as well as men of all ages to get checked.”

Comments from supporters reflected local pride and appreciation; donors cheered Scott on and praised the project’s blend of spectacle and purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bickerton on the big one at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. | Scott Bickerton

Beyond the numbers the campaign mattered because it reframed survivorship as action. Scott’s story reminds people that surviving cancer can come with scars and uncertainty, but also with urgency to speak up.

By pairing a wildly visual roller coaster challenge with education from The OddBalls Foundation, the fundraiser used entertainment to deliver a public-health prompt: check regularly, talk about it and don’t let stigma stand in the way of early treatment.

For anyone moved by Scott’s effort, donations remain open in support of The OddBalls Foundation, the UK charity dedicated to testicular cancer awareness.

The challenge proved that one person’s brave idea backed by a community and amplified by social media can translate into meaningful support and, importantly into conversations that could save lives.