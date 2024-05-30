I’m delighted and honoured to have secured the long-term future of Fleetwood Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood have confirmed Jamie Pilley has completed a takeover of the Lancashire club following clearance from the English Football League.

The Willows 96 Holdings Limited has purchased 98 per cent shareholding of Fleetwood, who were relegated from Sky Bet League One last month.

“As the sole shareholder of The Willows 96 Holdings Limited, Jamie Pilley has become the ultimate beneficial owner of 98 per cent of the club,” read a Fleetwood statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The EFL has now determined the proposed acquisition has satisfied all requirements under rule 10 of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test, subject to several specific conditions being satisfied.

It is all change at Fleetwood Town FC as they have confirmed that Jamie Pilley has completed a takeover of the club following EFL clearance.

“This includes adherence to certain undisclosed financial requirements and the appointment of an independent director to Fleetwood Town’s board – confirmed as the chairman of the club’s community trust, Peter Murphy.

Steven Curwood, Philip Brown, Will Watt and Murphy will join Pilley on the board of directors.

Pilley’s father Andy stepped down as chairman and director of Fleetwood in May 2023 after being convicted on four counts of fraud and given a 13-year prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old had overseen the club’s rise from non-league football to the EFL.

Andy Pilley

In his first statement, Jamie paid tribute to his father’s 20 years at the club.

Speaking about the takeover, Jamie Pilley said: "I’m delighted and honoured to have secured the long-term future of Fleetwood Town with today’s news that the takeover of the Club has now been completed.

"I’d like to thank all the people who have made this possible with incredible hard work over the past 13 months, and to the EFL for their assistance during the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While on the pitch last year was hugely disappointing as a supporter, the way the Club staff and supporters pulled together in adversity is something which everyone involved should be very proud of.

"I’d like to personally thank the CEO, Steve Curwood and all the Club’s staff for the tireless work they’ve put in to ensure the Club came through the difficult period to allow my takeover to take place.

"Fleetwood Town is in my blood and my aim is now to work as hard as I possibly can to continue the progress the Club has made in the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Relegation to League Two offers an exciting opportunity for us to re-set and hopefully enjoy getting back to celebrating winning football matches. I’m fully behind Charlie Adam and his staff and the hard work starts now to start to build a team we can all be proud of. The performances at the end of the season give me real hope we can enjoy a successful season towards the top of the League Two table.

"We fully intend to build a squad which is capable of competing at the right end of League Two. We are lucky to have what I think is a really strong base of players and with some clever moves in the transfer market we aim to strengthen this further in the coming months.

Fleetwood Town ‘s Highbury Stadium (Pic: Getty)

"It’s been well documented how much my family have backed the Club financially in the past, and while I have committed to do so in the short term, my ultimate dream is to build a football club which is self sufficient and sustainable in the future. We can do this by developing players from our Academy, trading well in the transfer market and by growing the fan base at Highbury Stadium.

"After what has been a time of uncertainty, I now call on the supporters and the whole of the town to rally behind your Club. Being one myself, I know how special the Cod Army are and hope together we can continue to be proud of Fleetwood Town Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally, I’d like to pay tribute to the 20 year stint my father enjoyed as Owner and Chairman. The six promotions in ten years was a journey beyond everyone’s wildest dreams.