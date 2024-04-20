I'm concerned someone is going to be hurt on uneven pavements
Some areas of the public footpath have been identified as uneven and potentially unsafe, in the busiest area of the town.
Couns Wayne Martin and Rob Fail, who both represent Jubilee ward on Wyre Council, raised the issue at the full council meeting on Thursday.
Coun Martin first highlighted the problem when questions were invited over the latest report by the portfolio holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development, Coun Peter le Marinel.
"An issue I want to raise is levelling up - levelling up the shopping centre pavements which are uneven in parts."
“An issue I want to raise is levelling up - levelling up the shopping centre pavements which are uneven in parts.”
He was told by Coun Le Marinel that pavements came under the remit of road authority Lancashire County Council.
But Coun Fail, who is leader of the Wyre Labour group, later said: “You say pavements in Cleveleys are the responsibility of Lancashire County Council.
“The pavements nearest to the shops are often owned by the shops themselves.
“We need to stop people from tripping or someone could get hurt.
“Someone needs to take responsibility and if no one else is, Wyre should be upkeeping them for the safety point of view.”
Coun Le Marinel replied that he would speak to Wyre planners and the Lancashire council councillor covering the area.
Recent heavy rain has been cited as a factor in accerbating problems such as potholes and uneven pavements.
