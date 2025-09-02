A decision by the government to approve plans for a new Irish Sea windfarm has been greeted with dismay in the Fylde area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morgan Offshore Wind Project, earmarked for an area 20 miles off the Fylde coast, will see 96 turbines built to generate 1500MW – enough electricity to power nearly two million homes every year.

A windfarm which has implictions for the Fylde area has been approved by the government | Third party

A second element to the project – the onshore connection to the national grid from Starr Gate, through Fylde and ultimately across to Penwortham – are still being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is this part of the project which is causing such concerns to those in the Fylde area, with major worries about massive disruption to roads and businesses caused by the laying of cables and the infrastructure that will accompany them.

There is a chance to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision through the High Court within six weeks, with the possibility of a judicial review.

Fylde Council had formally objected to the proposals and Coun Richard Redcliffe, the Council’s Deputy Leader, expressed disappointment at the decision on the windfarm.

He said today: “As a council we’ve been clear and consistent that while we have no objection to renewable energy, we’re very concerned about this application and the process that has been followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our position hasn’t changed. I am particularly concerned about the severe disruption and devastation to our authority this scheme would bring.

“I believe the process has been flawed and that they have not looked at any viable alternatives, so we are very disappointed by this decision.”

Cllr Redcliffe added that it was too early to say whether the council would challnge the decision but he said the authority would be discussing the issue and considering what its next move would be.

The route involves two 30-kilometer undersea cables landing near Blackpool Airport, running underground through the countryside, connecting to substations between Kirkham and Newton, and finally crossing the River Ribble to reach the Penwortham substation. Cable Route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route the cables for the windfarm would take | Third party

Cllr Joshua Roberts, cabinet member for rural affairs, environment and communities at Lancashire County Council, also raised concerns about the disruption it would cause.

Cllr Roberts, who represents Fylde East at County Hall, said there were only three routes into Fylde and to shut all those down for this wind farm would be disastrous for the people of Fylde.

He said there were alternatives, including a route through Wyre, which he said would be less disruptive.

Morgan and Morecambe said: “We remain fully committed to minimising these effects, and it is absolutely right that concerns are considered thoroughly and independently by the examining authority as part of the ongoing examination.”