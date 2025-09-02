I'm concerned by disruption and devastation this windfarm cable scheme would bring to our area
The Morgan Offshore Wind Project, earmarked for an area 20 miles off the Fylde coast, will see 96 turbines built to generate 1500MW – enough electricity to power nearly two million homes every year.
A second element to the project – the onshore connection to the national grid from Starr Gate, through Fylde and ultimately across to Penwortham – are still being considered.
It is this part of the project which is causing such concerns to those in the Fylde area, with major worries about massive disruption to roads and businesses caused by the laying of cables and the infrastructure that will accompany them.
There is a chance to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision through the High Court within six weeks, with the possibility of a judicial review.
Fylde Council had formally objected to the proposals and Coun Richard Redcliffe, the Council’s Deputy Leader, expressed disappointment at the decision on the windfarm.
He said today: “As a council we’ve been clear and consistent that while we have no objection to renewable energy, we’re very concerned about this application and the process that has been followed.
“Our position hasn’t changed. I am particularly concerned about the severe disruption and devastation to our authority this scheme would bring.
“I believe the process has been flawed and that they have not looked at any viable alternatives, so we are very disappointed by this decision.”
Cllr Redcliffe added that it was too early to say whether the council would challnge the decision but he said the authority would be discussing the issue and considering what its next move would be.
The route involves two 30-kilometer undersea cables landing near Blackpool Airport, running underground through the countryside, connecting to substations between Kirkham and Newton, and finally crossing the River Ribble to reach the Penwortham substation. Cable Route.
Cllr Joshua Roberts, cabinet member for rural affairs, environment and communities at Lancashire County Council, also raised concerns about the disruption it would cause.
Cllr Roberts, who represents Fylde East at County Hall, said there were only three routes into Fylde and to shut all those down for this wind farm would be disastrous for the people of Fylde.
He said there were alternatives, including a route through Wyre, which he said would be less disruptive.
Morgan and Morecambe said: “We remain fully committed to minimising these effects, and it is absolutely right that concerns are considered thoroughly and independently by the examining authority as part of the ongoing examination.”