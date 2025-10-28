Fleetwood performer Mollie Cowell-Walker is bringing glamour and confidence to town with a festive burlesque show celebrating women of all shapes and sizes, while raising funds for a much-loved local resident battling cancer.

Fleetwood is set to dazzle this festive season as local performer and burlesque instructor Mollie Cowell-Walker brings a touch of showbiz sparkle to town with a brand-new Christmas show.

Cowell-Walker, who was recently crowned Burlesque Chair Dance Semi-Final Winner of the North, is known for her dynamic performances and commitment to helping women embrace body confidence through dance fitness.

Her mission is to show that empowerment and self-love come in all shapes and sizes and this upcoming event promises to do just that.

The Fleetwood Christmas Burlesque Show will feature a range of exciting entertainment, from magicians to award-winning solo acts.

Beyond the stage lights the event carries a heartfelt cause. Proceeds will go towards supporting Elaine Walker, a much-loved member of the local community who is currently battling cancer.

The group known as the Fleetwood Floozies, led by Cowell-Walker are encouraging residents to buy raffle tickets with the grand prize being a one-hour free ride from Pinky’s Party Bus.

Mollie said: “I want to bring showbiz to Fleetwood and empower women of all shapes and sizes to love themselves.

“As the Burlesque Chair Dance Semi-Final Winner of the North, my goal is to inspire confidence, create fun and help women keep fit through dance.

“As a Burlesque Chair Dance Fitness Instructor, and this Christmas I’m bringing a spectacular show to town - featuring everything from magicians to award-winning solo acts.

“This event isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about community. We’re raising funds for Elaine Walker, a much-loved member of Fleetwood who’s bravely battling cancer.

“Guests will be welcomed with a photo shoot on arrival and treated to an evening packed with laughter, glamour and empowerment. The show is strictly 18+ it’s going to be tassel-tastic!

“More than anything, this event is about celebrating real women, real bodies and real confidence. It’s proof of what incredible things can happen when women come together as one.”

The Fleetwood Christmas Burlesque Show will take place this December 5th with tickets available soon. Doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.