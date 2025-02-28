Blackpool’s very own Boy George tribute star has joined local royalty by landing a spot on Central Pier’s Kings snd Queens of Rock, Pop and Roll Show.

Liam Halewood, 38, who has been performing on the promenade for 10 years, will now be joining other talented acts paying tribute to the likes of Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Blondie and many more.

Liam Halewood, well known on the Fylde coast for his uncanny look and sound-alike tributes to Boy George, says he is delighted to join the show, which attracts huge audiences each year.

He said: “I’ve had some proud moments in my time, from presenting my own radio show to performing in the best hotels in Blackpool.

“But to be joining the cast of the King’s and Queen’s show this season on Central Pier is a massive honour for me.

“Hopefully there’ll be many more to come as well.”

And there’s more: Liam’s fabulous costumes have been made by none other than Kevin O Dowd - Boy George’s brother.

Liam will be performing on 26 dates on the show, which runs on the Central Pier Show Bar from April 19 to December 31.

He has previouly appeared on numerous reality TV shows including E4's Bodyfixers, The Extreme Diet Hotel and ITV's the X Factor.