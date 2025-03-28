I'm at my wit's end because I feel like my vulnerable mum isn't being helped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool woman says her vulnerable mother has effectively become homeless and is not getting the help she needs.

Sarah Nesbitt, 33, says her 57 year old mother, Susan Cooper, was living in a care home after it became clear she was no longer able to look after herself because of mental health problems.

However, a number of incidents in the care home led to safeguarding issues and her mother asked to leave and says she doesn’t not want to live in another one.

Sarah Nesbitt and her mother Susan Cooper, whom she says is effective homeless | Third party

Susan, who is under Blackpool Council Adult Services because of her mental health problems. is currently living in Sarah's home with Sarah’s two young children, aged two and three, with a carer coming in twice a day to assist.

But Sarah says the situation isn’t ideal because there is not enough room in the house and her mother has to sleep in the house’s small conservatory.

She is trying to get Social Services and Housing options to work together so that they can find her mum a suitable supported living accommodation, but she says her mother has not been prioritised and may be stuck in the conservatory for more than a year or even longer.

Susan Cooper is sleeping in her daughter's conservatory | Third party

Susan is now caught up in the difficult social housing bidding process after being given a B priority rather than an A, because she is not “street homeless”.

Sarah said: “We’re stuck in limbo. This is my mother and obviously I do not begrudge looking after her but she needs her own place, provided there is a carer every day.

“She struggles to get up the stairs at our house, because her mobility is not great and for her privacy' s sake she is sleeping in the conservatory, rather than the lounge. It’s just not ideal and I’m in danger of breaching my own tenancy agreement because I’m renting privately. I can't get up the social housing ladder myself.

“Blackpool Adult Social Services told me she has made herself homeless by not going into another care home they offered - but she was upset by what happened in the first care home and doesn't want to go to another.

“There were a number of incidents with staff and mum shouldn't have been put in that place to begin with.”

Sarah has contacted Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, and he has expressed concern and is looking into the matter for her.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “Blackpool Council Adult Services are aware of the situation and providing the appropriate support to Susan and her family.”