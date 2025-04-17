I'm an ice cream man and I'm bringing championship wrestling to Cleveleys next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From serving 99 Flakes to delivering body slams, ice cream man Dan Murray is adding a new title to his name - wrestling promoter.

Well known throughout the Fylde Coast for his ice cream van business and appearances at popular events like Tram Sunday and Affinity Shopping Centre, Dan is now bringing the thrill of professional wrestling to the heart of Cleveleys.

Dan Murray is used to serving ice cream - now he's staging wrestling events too| Dan Murray | Dan Murray

Under the banner of Live Wyre Wrestling, Dan is hosting a series of high-energy wrestling events at Cleveleys Citizens Hall, at 190 Victoria Road West.

The fothcoming show, taking place on Saturday May 17, promises to be a major milestone for the promotion, as it marks the debut of the Live Wyre Wrestling Championship.

Doors open at 6pm and the show begins at 6.30pm.

The tournament will determine the finalists, who will then face off for the title on August 9, also at Cleveleys Citizens Hall.

Wrestlers Mark Billington (left) and Titan are among those on the bill at Cleveleys | Third party

The bill includes Titan, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, Mark Billington, ‘Primetime’ Jordan Kane, ‘The War Beast’ Arcadius and ‘Wildfire’ Nate Reese.

Cleveleys man Dan, 35, whose ice cream business is known as Dan’s Ices, said: “This is something I’ve been passionate about for a long time,.

“I’ve seen how much the community enjoys local events through my ice cream business, and I wanted to bring something different and exciting to the area. Wrestling has a huge following, and there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of a live show.”

With his experience in event planning and community engagement, Dan aims to make Live Wyre Wrestling a staple of local entertainment. The upcoming shows are expected to draw fans of all ages, with family-friendly action, colorful characters, and high-stakes drama inside the ring. T

Tickets are expected to sell fast, and locals are encouraged to come along, cheer for their favorites, and witness history as Cleveleys crowns its first Wrestling Champion.

For ticket information and updates visit:www.livewyrewrestling.com or https://www.facebook.com/share/1AVvM864xY/