A charity superstore has been officially opened in Cleveleys by actress, singer and all round entertain Cheryl Fergison.

Cheryl, who is best known for playing Heather Trott in the much-loved soap Eastenders, cut the ribbon at the new Trinity Hospice store located at 3-4 Crescent West.

The new store includes quality pre-loved treasures, from fashion and entertainment to homeware and many other items.

Cheryl Fergison (centre) officially opens the new Trinity Hospice charity superstore in Cleveleys | Trinity Hospice

As Eastenders celebrates its 40 th anniversary and with an autobiography due to hit the shelves later on this year, Cheryl said the time was perfect to show her support for Trinity Hospice, which is also marking its 40 th year this year.

She said: “I’ve done lots of things for lots of charities in the past, but I’m delighted to be able to show my continued and dedicated support to Trintiy and Brian House as this wonderful hospice celebrates 40 years of providing exceptional care across the Fylde coast,” she said.

“As I am now a Fylde coast resident, it’s right that my support is for a local charity, and I’ve seen the incredible care that hospices provide for their communities and how much they rely on other people’s generosity.

“I’m committed to using my public profile for good, and this is an excellent charity to support and the right time to do so. I met some wonderful people at the hospice recently, and whether they were working there, volunteering or receiving incredible care, their positivity for the charity shone through. I’m proud to join them.”

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We’re delighted that Cheryl has chosen to support Trinity and Brian House, and it’s a wonderful connection that both Eastenders and Trinity are celebrating 40 years this year.

“Back in 1985, while people were falling in love with Pauline and Arthur Fowler and Dot Cotton, we were accepting our first patients after an incredible project by Dr David Cooper and committed fundraisers to build a dedicated hospice for the Fylde.

“We’re so grateful to Cheryl for opening one of our latest charity shops, inspiring people to support our charity on the high street and helping us rise to the incredible challenge of funding local hospice care so we can be here for all who need us.

“We look forward to supporting Cheryl’s fundraising efforts.”