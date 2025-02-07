An 81 year old great grandmother from Blackpool has been made technically homeless after her house was destroyed by the after-effects of a cannbis factory in the building nextdoor.

Margaret Fletcher had lived at her home on Bairstow Street for more than 40 years, running a bed and breakfast business there with her husband for many years, until his death.

Blackpool-born Margaert had many happy memories of the three storey property and despite ill health, believed she would be there for a while longer.

Margaret Fletcher outside the home she can't live in | Third party

But her world literally came crashing down on her when her home, on the corner with Dale Street, partially collapsed on September 9 last year.

It turned out that a cannabis farm had been discovered in the adjoining premises on Dale Street and had caused structural damage to both properties.

Police have confirmed that a cannabis factory was discovered in the property next door.

Her grandson, Jay Walker, 29, said: “After the police were called, Blackpool Council’s Building Control deemed the property structurally unsafe and ordered urgent repairs.

“After repeated delays, the owner of the property next door eventually instructed a local contractor to begin work.

“They initially planned to use a cherry picker to remove a crucial supporting wall, but due to a machinery delay, Blackpool Council refused to wait an extra day and insisted they proceed immediately using a grabber—despite objections from structural engineers and the builders themselves.

“The grabber caused the collapse, damaging both nextdor and my grandmother’s buildings.

“The builders immediately ran to my grandmother’s door, warning her to evacuate. She has not been allowed back since.My grandmother is now homeless and without any support from the other parties involved.

“She is totally blameless in this and we feel a great sense of injustice.

“Unfortunately she did not have building insurance but that is not a legal requirement, we understand. She did not cause any of this to happen so she shoud notb be held responsible.”

Structural damage at Margaret Fletcher's home pn Bairstow Street, Blackpool | Third party

Margaret said: “I’m really upset about it, I’ve lost my home for no reason.

“I’m staying with my son and daughter-in law who, by coincidence, live across the road. I’m grateful to them but every day I see my home across the road, in a real state, cordoned off by metal fencing, and people pointing at it.

“It’s not safe to live in any more and I’m not allowed back. It’s so upsetting every day.”

Margaret recalls the moment her house had to be abandoned.

She said: “I was sitting there, watching TV, when someone banged on the door , shouting ‘get out, get out!’

“It was the builders who were trying to make the next door safe. The problem is, it’s left my house unsafe and I can’t seem yo get it put right.”

Jay added: “The other parties involved - the council, the builders, the owner of nextdoor’s property, are not helping my grandmother.

“They are refusing to follow legal procedures, leaving her unable to make an insurance claim.

“Sje is a vulnerable pensioner will likely die before she ever gets to sleep in her home of 40+ years again

“.Blackpool Council, the property owner, the property owner's insurance company and the builders must be held accountable for their roles in this disaster.”

Blackpool Council said: “The council has no statutory involvement in this matter and the problem needs to be resolved between the property owners and their insurance companies.”

The property owner was not available to comment.

Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm a cannabis grow was found at the address on September 7. The case is now closed, with no suspects identified.”