4 . Make cheese the star of the show

"Cheese is always the star of the show," says Patrick, "but Christmas is a great excuse to turn a cheeseboard into a banquet. The grazing platter trend shows no signs of slowing down and can have a huge impact on guests, turning the table into an Instagram-worthy moment. "Almost a third (32%) of people are keen to impress their guests with their choice of cheese and layout of their boards. Guests will eat with their eyes first so create a grazing platter style board by filling the space between the cheese with salad leaves, olives, cured meats and crisps. It needs to look full and luxurious for this look to work. "There is a 3-3-3-3 rule for creating a grazing board. This is how to balance out the items and includes three cheese, three meats, three carbohydrates such as crackers or types of bread and three other accompaniments such as dried fruit, salad, nuts or chutneys and honey."