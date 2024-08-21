Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired serviceman from Blackpool will be raising money for Fylde Coast Veterans at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

The event will be held on August 26 at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, a pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, and has attracted locals and those from further afield due to its wacky nature.

It sees contestants wrestle in a pool of gravy for two minutes, with points scored for fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment.

Phil Rowland, who is based in Blackpool, was in attendance at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships last year which prompted him to have a go participating this year | Phil Rowland / PA Wire

The event also raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

Phil Rowland, who is based in Blackpool, was in attendance at the championships last year which prompted him to have a go participating this year.

“It’ll be a good bit of entertainment for me to focus on and obviously raise some money for charities as well,” the 50-year-old milkman told PA.

Mr Rowland will be raising money for both the East Lancashire Hospice and Fylde Coast Veterans, the latter of which supports Armed Forces Veterans, serving personnel and their families.

“I’m a retired serviceman myself, so raising money for Fylde Coast Veterans fitted well,” he said.

Mr Rowland served for 22 years service in The Corps of Royal Engineers, the engineering arm of the British Army.

His chosen wrestling name is Johnny Cambo, a play on John Rambo from the movie franchise Rambo, and he plans on wearing camouflage gear and a wig on the day.

His wife, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters will be supporting him in person on the day as he shows off his impromptu wrestling moves.

“Watching WWE has been my sole training, and my moves will be slightly more choreographed than the professionals and a little more careful, but it should be an entertaining day,” he said.

“I absolutely love gravy, but maybe not so much after this!”

Mr Rowland’s fundraising page can be viewed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gravy-wrestling-milkman