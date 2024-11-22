Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When he’s not busy being a part-time witch, Gideon Allen is pulling the wool over the eyes of reality TV fans.

The 26-year-old who is originally from Preston, but was educated in Blackpool, has fooled swathes of people on social media into believing he is entering this year’s I’m a Celebrity - but thinks it could be his undoing.

What’s gone on?

Gideon has appeared on a wealth of reality TV shows, including Channel 4's First Impressions, Skin A&E and Celebs Go Dating. Recently he posted on his social media profiles that he was heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and says he didn’t think anyone would believe him.

He said: “I mean, I’d pulled the same prank last year, and it barely got a few chuckles. “But this time? Oh, this time it snowballed so spectacularly that even I started questioning whether I was actually in Australia.

“It all started with a spur-of-the-moment idea. I whipped up a fake news article, complete with a dramatic headline and a claim that I’d bring a magic to the camp. For fun, I threw in a little twist—Maura Higgins would be joining me as a late arrival. I posted it all online, fully expecting the usual handful of people to laugh it off. Instead, chaos ensued.

“The comments, shares, and stories started rolling in almost immediately. People were tagging me, sharing their excitement, and telling me how proud they were. I was absolutely floored. Had no one remembered last year’s jungle prank?”

“Maura Higgins fans started following me”

“At first, I played along because, honestly, it was hilarious. But things escalated fast. People weren’t just excited—they believed it. They were tuning into the show specifically to spot me. At that point, I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry, or check my own TV to see if I’d accidentally manifested myself into the jungle. I did feel a little bad when people started posting how proud they were of me. I hadn’t expected anyone to fall for it so completely, let alone be emotionally invested. Some fans of Maura Higgins even followed me on social media.”

Regrets?

Gideon says that he has been filming something real with a Love Island star that will be streamed on a major service, but cant’ say what it is yet due to Non Disclosure Agreement deals. He also says he’s written his own show, but thinks his recent prank might be his undoing.

He added: “One thing’s for sure: next time I claim to be doing something big, nobody will believe me. And honestly? I can’t blame them.”