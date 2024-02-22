Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Debbie and Richard Nuttall, from Colne, went public with their £61 million lottery win yesterday, and have revealed what they plan to spend some of their winnings on.

Richard has described himself as being ‘golf-obsessed’ trying to watch and play the sport as much as possible in his spare time.

He has said despite not being great at golf, he is always attempting to improve and with an early retirement planned from his self-employed accountant job, he’ll have plenty of time to do so.

One of the first purchases that was made with the couple’s EuroMillions jackpot was a £1500 set of golf clubs for Richard.

Richard Nuttall and his wife Debbie Nuttall have won £61,708,231 on the EuroMillions.

When it comes to golf related purchases that is just the tip of the iceberg as Richard plans to have a custom made ‘golf swing simulator’ room put into the next home that the couple buy.

The money isn’t all getting spent on Richard’s golfing obsession however, as the couple are also planning for a holiday home in Portugal and hope to visit soon to start their search.

This means Debbie will get to relax next to a pool, drink in hand, whilst watching Richard play golf on some of the best courses in the world.

Richard said: “It’s crazy to think that just five weeks ago, we had been looking to downsize to a small bungalow to live out the next few years.

“We even found one nearby that needed a lot of work and were considering an offer but now we are very much upsizing, with plenty of land for Debbie and the dog to enjoy plus more room for golf!

“Our lives are going to be so different because we have worked hard all our lives and we are very much looking forward to taking life a bit easier.