A Blackpool great grandfather says is staging a one-man hunger strike protest because of the state of the country.

Paul Durant, 78, who was born and grew up in the resort, has pitched a seat next to Blackpool Cenotaph and says he is fasting until the current Government “shows some common sense”.

Mr Durant, a trained mechanic who later ran his own business restoring Rolls Royce cars, says he is concerned about what the country will be like when his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.

Paul Durant, 78, says he is now on hunger strike over the state of the country

He cited concerns over illegal immigration and boat landings, political correctness, the state of the judicial system and soft sentences for serious crimes, long waits for ambulances and the Government’s decision to means test Winter Fuel Payments.

He said: “This country’s in a mess and I can only see it getting worse.

“The people in our Governments my be university educated but they seem to have no common sesnse.

“I am worried about what sort of country our young people, lik my grandchildren, will be living in.

“There is too much political correctness and we are afraid to be British.

“I am prepared to do this until I die. I’m 78 years old and I’ve lived my life - but what about the future?”

Mr Durant, who is married and has relatives in Blackpool, says he will come to the cenotaph every day to make his point, having begun a non-hunger strike protest back in May.

He was originally gong to stay overnight in a tent but says Blackpool Council discouraged this.

He added that his was a peaceful protest and nothing to do with the recent protests linked to the English Defence League that ended up in disturbances in the town over the weekend.

He said: “I told one or two of them who were drinking to get off the cenotaph and show some respect!”

During the time the Gazette there, two passers-by hailed his actions and called him a ‘hero’ but another man was not so complimentary.

Mr Durant said: “I’ll keep going, I feel very strongly about this.”