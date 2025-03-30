I'm a Blackpool fan and I'm supporting the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay in memory of my brother
Emily Rawes is amomg those involved and is taking the challenge in memory of her brother Jay Rawes, who died suddenly and unexpectedly.
She was keen to support the Relay, which kicked off on March 25 and is, in total, a gruelling 4,000-kilometer 28-day journey that will feature an incredible 72 legs stopping off at each and every EFL club before culminating at Wembley on 21st April.
The truly unique charity event will see supporters of each EFL club team up with former football stars and celebrity fans to either run, walk or cycle each leg.
Emily said: “My brother Jay didn't have any known health conditions at all - he was actually quite fit and healthy and then out of nowhere in January 2024 he collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest at home.
“His partner performed CPR but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done.”
Emily continued: “One of my favourite memories of my brother was when the whole family went to watch Blackpool win promotion to the Premier League.
“It was amazing day and something I’ll never forget. When I heard that Blackpool were supporting the Sky Bet EFL Relay, I jumped at the chance to get involved.
“ My brother was a huge Blackpool fan and I don’t think there’s a better eay we can serve his memory than by playing our part in encouraging Blackpool fans to learn CPR.”
- Emily Rawes will join fellow Blackpool fans in completing 35km cycle ride between Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium and Preston North End’s ground today (Sunday March 30) as part of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay
- Epic 4,000-kilometer charity relay spans four weeks of non-stop running, cycling and walking before culminating at Wembley on Monday 21st April
- Sky Bet and BHF call on fans of Blackpool to get behind the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay by donating time not money – it takes just 15 minutes to learn CPR with BHF’s free online tool, RevivR
- The relay is the latest phase of Sky Bet and British Heart Foundation’s pioneering Every Minute Matters campaign which set a goal a year ago of encouraging 270,000 football fans to learn CPR – the equivalent to three Wembley Stadiums – by May 2025.
- With just two months to go, the campaign has hit a remarkable 235,000 – meaning Every Minute Matters is within sight of its incredible target.
