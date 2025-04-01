Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been set up for a 36-year-old mum of two who is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Victoria Howarth from Freckleton was first diagnosed with choriocarcinoma - a rare and aggressive pregnancy related cancer in her uterus that had metastasised to her lungs, in January 2022.

After three years of relentless fighting she now faces an incredibly difficult battle for her life.

Her first line of chemotherapy failed, and her second line caused her health to deteriorate drastically.

Fortunately, she was moved onto immunotherapy and after 10 months of treatment she finally went into remission.

Sadly, concerning symptoms arose in 2024 and scans revealed that the cancer had returned in Victoria’s uterus once more.

Mum of two Victoria Howarth. | GoFundMe

She then underwent a full hysterectomy in May as curative treatment and to avoid the cancer from spreading further.

During surgery her surgeon found that the cancer had spread into her uterine wall. The hope was that as they removed the bulk of it the spread would die off and originally that was what happened until her HCG level started to rise again at the end of July.

A scan showed a new tumour in her liver. Having come back after being given a less than three per cent chance of recurrence the cancer had to be treated aggressively.

Victoria then recommenced intensive chemotherapy to put her back into remission. A further scan shown that the tissue in her liver had grown but it was not active.

For preventative measures Victoria made the decision to have her liver resected in the hope that if the tissue was removed it could then not become active.

In January on the day of pre-operative assessment nurses discovered from her blood results that Victoria had heartbreakingly relapsed for a 2nd time. Another scan showed that the tumour in her liver had not only grown but spread to her right lung and her ureter now making her cancer stage 4.

Because Victoria has undergone four rounds of immunotherapy treatment, she is not eligible for a fifth round of immunotherapy on the NHS, sparking her family's decision to raise money for potentially lifesaving treatment.

She said that she was overwhelmed with emotions from people's generosity and was just trying to keep her family together.

She said: “In a way carry on as normal and let my children know that it is going to be okay.

“I obviously can't make them promises that I will be here forever, but you know, we are hopeful.”

Although she has reached her £50,000 target, which will cover around 10 sessions of immunotherapy, it is not currently known just how many sessions Victoria will need.

In April her friend Lea will be doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge with an aim of completing it in under 12 hours.Also, in April her twin brother Michael will be running the Manchester Marathon.And I will be doing the Cancer Race for Life in May.

If you would like to make a donation to the fundraiser click HERE.