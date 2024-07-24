Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 94-year-old man from Lancashire built a shed to house his collection of 1,000 stuffed toys, ornaments and plushies.

Dennis Adelsberg, 94, began work on his shed a year ago at the age of 93.

He built "99 per cent" of it by himself - with a small helping hand installing the double-glazed window.

He used old conservatory roofing from his daughter, Gill, for the roof, built the shelves and fencing for the structure and decorated the outside with artificial flowers.

Dennis Adelsberg built a shed to house his collection of 1,000 stuffed toys, ornaments and plushies | Dennis Adelsberg / SWNS

Grandad-of-five Dennis has collected die-cast collectible toy cars and planes throughout his life and has since developed an appreciation for the bears.

He now has around 1,000 - including fluffy bears, pottery bears, door stops and pictures - and estimates his collection to be worth around £3,000.

Dennis, from Lathom, said: "It's entirely different - no one has one of these.

"I just like it, I sit in there and have my dinner in there and sometimes fall asleep.

"I've been working flat out on it alongside my garden and I'm chuffed with it.”

He entered his shed into the 'unexpected/unique' category for Shed of the Year 2024 but unfortunately didn't make the final shortlist.

Dennis estimates his collection to be worth around £3,000 | Dennis Adelsberg / SWNS

Dennis collects the teddies from charity shops before finding a place for them on one of his shed's busy shelves.

He said: "Somebody has put an awful lot of effort into making these [teddies] and I think they're masterpieces.

"I estimate there must be at least 1,000 teddy bears in there by now.

"I'm a collector of die-cast so I'm always looking for more space to put things.”

He has even written a book about the teddies coming to life at night with a little song to go with it for children.

"I've only collected the bears for just over two years,” he added

Dennis' shed also has a TV unit, lighting, a heater and a brand-new blue carpet | Dennis Adelsberg / SWNS

"As soon as I see them in the charity shops that's where I get them from - I've even got a King and Queen.

"It’s not about what they cost for me, I see it as a hobby and I love the engineering side that someone somewhere thought of each one and made them.

"It’s the detail and the skill and other people’s imagination to make each one.

"I study them all when I buy them and I’m fascinated with the engineering."

As well as the mass amount of teddy bears, Dennis' shed also has a TV unit, lighting, a heater and a brand-new blue carpet.