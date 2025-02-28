A 16-year-old teen is living his dream running his own business offering affordable landscaping services for elderly residents.

Entrepreunerial Lewis Garside launched his business Fix It Fellas, at the tender age of 15, as a way to earn extra pocket money.

But now just a year later, the teen’s business is booming and he has big plans for the future.

His business provides a range of services for elderly people who may be unable to do something themselves, including landscaping, jet washing, gardening, and much more.

Lewis, who lives in Anchorsholme, said: “Running a business gives you responsibility and leadership, and it also gives you the ability to help other people.

“Helping other people when you are at a younger age sets you up in life, meeting new people and networking.”

Customers garden before and after | Lewis Garside

The business aims to help elderly residents who might struggle to maintain gardens or driveways, for instance. The bespoke service Lewis and it’s cost is tailored to each individual to ensure that the service remains affordable.

Lewis Garside, the founder of Fix It Fellas | Lewis Garside

Lewis said: “The base concept is it is a gardening company. It helps people who can’t really help themselves, people who don’t have the money or who don’t have the time. They are either elderly, so they can’t get out and sort the garden,or lacking the time, I think your garden is one of your main assets.”

Apart from the services that are currently available from the Fix It Fellas company, Lewis is keen to keep adding more services. He is currently training to become a plumber and this is a service he is hoping to provide in the future.

Garden before and after | Lewis Garside

He said: “If we don’t know how to do something that the customer wants, we will go home and learn it and come back. Nothing is too big or too small to do either, if I need an extra pair of hands I have a good community of friends who can help me.”

Lewis has received lots of positive feedback from his clients. He revealed one customer was in tears after he had completed some jobs.

She told the apprentice plumber: “My garden had not looked that good since my late husband did it.”

Mr Garside said: “If there is something I can do for cheaper then that will help people out then I will do that. I go to the job get it done take photos and if they are happy then I am happy.”