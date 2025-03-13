Illegal Turkish guns taken off the streets by Lancashire Police

Four illegal Turkish Top Venting Blank Firing (TVBF) guns and other firearms and ammunition have been taken off the streets of Lancashire as part of a national amnesty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) determined that certain models of top-venting blank firing (TVBF) guns are readily convertible into lethal firearms, and are therefore illegal.

One of the weapons handed in to Lancashire Police as part of the gun amnesty | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police joined other forces in a four-week amnesty for the Turkish-manufactured models BLOW, CEONIC, EKOL and RETAY. Four of these models were handed in at police stations throughout the county alongside one TVBF of a different model and 11 other items including pistols, shotguns, BB guns and revolvers. In addition to the 16 firearms the public also handed in 113 ammunitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amnesty ended on Friday February 28. Anyone still in possession of an illegal TVBF could be subject to prosecution and up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Lancashire Police were pleased with the results of the gun amnesty in February | Lancashire Police

Chief Inspector of Specialist Operations Firearm Licensing, Jon Penson said: "We are fortunate that gun crime in Lancashire remains low and with the help of the public we have made our communities safer through the removal of these weapons.

“We remain committed to robustly protecting the public and acting on any intelligence. Communities hold the key to helping reduce firearm related crime. Information from witnesses and local communities is vital if we are to obtain the evidence we need to arrest and prosecute offenders. If you know of anyone involved in illegal firearms activity you should call the Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For information about firearms licensing from Lancashire Police, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/contact-us/firearms-licensing/