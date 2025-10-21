Illegal e-bikes and scooters seized as police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Fleetwood

Police have seized two illegal e-scooters and one illegal e-bike during a crackdown in Fleetwood.

The operation, carried out on October 20, saw officers from Lancashire Police’s road policing team join local patrols to target people riding illegal electric bikes and scooters in the area.

Officers said the action followed concerns raised by the local community about the growing use of unlicensed e-bikes and scooters on public roads and pavements.

Police have seized two illegal e-scooters and one illegal e-bike during a crackdown in Fleetwoodplaceholder image
Police have seized two illegal e-scooters and one illegal e-bike during a crackdown in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have listened to the local community’s concerns around these illegal bikes and scooters and have acted.

“We will continue to do this.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

