Illegal e-bikes and scooters seized as police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Fleetwood
The operation, carried out on October 20, saw officers from Lancashire Police’s road policing team join local patrols to target people riding illegal electric bikes and scooters in the area.
Officers said the action followed concerns raised by the local community about the growing use of unlicensed e-bikes and scooters on public roads and pavements.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have listened to the local community’s concerns around these illegal bikes and scooters and have acted.
“We will continue to do this.”
