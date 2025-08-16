I'll drink to that! 51 of Lancashire's top beer gardens for you to try in the lovely weekend weather!

It’s beer gardens galore this week for happy customers basking in the heatwave.

While summer officially hasn’t started until Sunday, this week has treated us all to some glorious sunshine with temperatures reaching a scorching 30 degrees.

Not much beats an ice cold beer in the sunshine so we have rounded up 51 beer gardens to try if you haven’t already.

Cheers!

The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill.

1. The Hinds Head

The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill.

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH | 4.4 out of 5 (686 Google reviews) | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers."

2. Saddle Inn

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH | 4.4 out of 5 (686 Google reviews) | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers."

The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports.

3. The White Bull

The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports.

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (837 Google reviews) | "Great selection of beers, wines, prosecco, champagne, cocktails and spirits."

4. Bloom Bar

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (837 Google reviews) | "Great selection of beers, wines, prosecco, champagne, cocktails and spirits."

The Albion, 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, beer garden overlooks the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

5. The Albion

The Albion, 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, beer garden overlooks the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1LW | 4.3 out of 5 (1,455 Google reviews) | "Good food great coffee, relaxing place to visit."

6. The Venue

North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1LW | 4.3 out of 5 (1,455 Google reviews) | "Good food great coffee, relaxing place to visit."

