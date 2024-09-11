Ever since it opened its doors just a few months ago, Edwin’s Lebanese takeaway in Poulton-le-Fylde has been wowing customers and diners across the Fylde Coast with its stunning menu, incredible flavours, and impeccable customer service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sister branch to the successful Elvin’s in Lytham, the takeaway joint is rapidly earning a reputation for being the go-to place in the wider Blackpool area for unique flavours and mouth-watering meals, from grilled chicken to lamb shawarma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few weeks, the establishment has been earning a raft of rave reviews from satisfied customers, so we thought we’d share just a few and highlight a local business doing amazing work in the local community. Get the latest news straight to your inbox for free

Edwin's, Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Edwin's) | Edwin's

Here are a few glowing public reviews:

- Fantastic food, great service and friendly staff. Would 100% recommend.

- Absolutely outstanding food. The Lebanese chicken box is 10/10. Unreal flavours.

- Wow wow wow! Absolutely delicious! Super fresh, taste sensation. Even though you’re eating ridiculously deliciously tasty food it’s not oily in the slightest . I had the marinated chicken box meal with rice and salad and it felt super healthy. The SECRET SAUCE though! OMG

- Amazing food. 10/10. Very friendly staff.

- Had it twice - Chicken shawarma is unreal.

- Unreal. Lebanese chicken box is another level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Such amazing tasty food; if you haven't been yet you're missing out. Lovely friendly staff, a great new addition to Poulton. Now one of my go to places.

- First time getting takeout from Edwin's after seeing good reviews online and we were blown away. The food tasted really great, there was plenty of it, it was ready quickly, and the staff were lovely. We'll definitely go back.

- Wow, what can I say - first time here after a friend's recommendation and it didn't disappoint. Such big portions we have lunch for tomorrow now! The menu looks amazing and we can't wait to go back. When you sell out of certain food and stop taking orders before your closing time you know it's good

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Have been there twice since it opened and both times the food was LUSH! I had steak & noodles the first time and chicken halloumi flatbread the second time. My husband and colleagues have all been super impressed too. The staff are all really lovely and I’ll definitely be a regular there! Another wonderful new place in Poulton!!

- Every bit tasted fresh and full of flavour. Best bit was that it wasn't heavy or stodgy. We will absolutely be back soon. Fantastic. All the best going forward guys

- Absolutely delicious street food from Edwin's. A welcome change to Poulton. Great vibe and really friendly staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Really rate Edwin’s! Tasty Lebanese street food. The Chicken Shawarma was bursting with flavour and perfectly cooked. Good luck guys, not that you’ll need it!

- Fabulous service … such a warm and friendly vibe here. Highly recommend the chicken shawarma and the kickin chicken with butterbeans. The food was freshly prepped and tasted amazing with their signature sauce. Welcome to Poulton Edwin’s… a fab new addition to our eating establishments

- Cannot recommend enough, we love Edwin’s and are so excited that they have opened the sister store in Poulton. Absolutely amazing food and the staff are lovely.

- The best food! I think this will be my new lunch spot! Amazing choice for gluten free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Absolutely amazing food. Definitely recommend. Lovely people, hope they do really well

- Been tonight, lovely fresh food, mouth-watering. We will be back! Glad you're in Poulton, wishing you all the best

- We had the shared meze with fries and even grabbed a couple of homemade brownies! Absolutely delicious… and more than enough for two. Finally we have a top notch take out food place in Poulton - I no longer have to drive all the way to Lytham!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The best food I’ve tried in a very long time! Lamb shawarma and fries. The lamb literally melted in your mouth and each bite you could taste all of different herbs/spices. 100% recommend, what amazing food to bring to Poulton! Added bonus… the staff are lovely and extremely welcoming!