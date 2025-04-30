Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog walkers beware - a seasonal dog ban on bathing beaches in Blackpool and the surrounding areas is due to start tomorrow.

The ban will come into effect from Thursday May 1 to Tuesday September 30 and signs and flags are up to help owners identify the restricted areas.

Those who are caught breaching the ban risk a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Affected Areas:

In Blackpool, the restrictions will affect the beach area between the Mirrorball in South Shore and North Pier.

People WILL be able to exercise their dogs on the beach from the Mirrorball/Solaris Centre to Squires Gate and, further north, from North Pier to Anchorsholme.,

In Wyre, the ban will affect Cleveleys Beach: From FBKafe (or Naimos for Star Wars fans) to the Wyre/Blackpool boundary, as well as Marine Beach in Fleetwood: Opposite the beach huts near the slipway to Central car park.

in Fylde, the dog exclusion zone on St Annes amenity beach, close to the pier, came into effect a lttle earlier, on Good Friday and ends on September 30.

Wyre Council says that while it welcomes the presence of our four-legged friends in its much-loved outdoor spaces, efforts have to be made to ensure that the area’s bathing beaches remain dog-free during this period.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “There are still plenty of beach areas that you can enjoy with your dogs and the restrictions do not include the promenade, although all dogs on the prom must be on a lead.

“Dog fouling will not be tolerated anywhere in the borough. Please respect our great outdoors and avoid fines by adhering to dog control orders.

“Disregarding these orders can result in a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £100. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of dog owners in helping us maintain clean and safe beaches for everyone. Your efforts make a significant difference in preserving the beauty of Wyre's outdoor spaces.”

Mark Billington, Director of Environment at Wyre, statesL "We are grateful to our community of responsible dog owners who help us keep our beaches clean and safe for all visitors. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining the high standards of our beautiful coastal areas."

For more information on the seasonal dog ban and dog control orders in Wyre, please visit the Wyre Council website www.wyre.gov.uk/dogs