A specialist dog rescue centre caring for more than 40 vulnerable animals at a time fears for its future if a gravel quarry gets the go ahead in a quiet village.

The Sakima Sanctuary, run by the OEH Foundation, is just 15 ft away from the edge of the proposed works, earmarked for Bourbles Farm on Bourbles Lane, in Preesall.

Ian Roberts, who runs the kennels on Bourbles Lane, says the set-up employs eight people and accepts dogs from all over the country which can’t be taken in anywhere else because of extreme behavioural issues.

Ian Roberts with Hennessy, one of the rescue dogs at the Sakima Sancuary in Preesall | Submitted

He says that with the right care, he has managed to rehome hundreds of dogs which otherwise would have to be put down.

But it would not be able to stay open if the quarry, with its diggers, constant flow of heavy trucks and silica dust, were to go ahead.

The applicants for the quarry, Baxters, says there is a vital need for the works and it will work with residents to alleviate their concerns.

But Ian, 64, said: “If this quarry gets the go ahead, there is no way we would be able to carry on.

“We are just 15 feet from the edge of the land in question, and it would play absolute havoc with what we do here.”

Protesters against the quarry in Preesall | Submitted

He added: “The noise of the diggers, all the trucks coming to and fro, the dust - how would we be able to keep kennels, with dogs which are already sensitive, through all that?

“We would have to close, with the loss of eight staff. The dogs would not be able to go anywhere else because of their issues, so they would have to be put down.

“Many of them have been badly abused and are in a ‘last chance saloon’ situation.

“We can’t just relocate because we would need a specialist property to house the kennels, we would have to get planning permission, and we would have to find a secluded location.

“It would cost too much time and money to make it feasible.

“This quarry is going to affect so many businesses here, and so many lives.

“There is already an issue with flooding, what is going to happen if all that earth is dug up and removed.

“The whole thing is just a bad idea all round.”

The quarry plans will be determined by Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee.

The scheme would entail the extraction of sand and gravel to build a quarry, to remove an estimated 460,000 tonnes of sand and gravel and to insert 300,000 tonnes of tested soil, clay and hardcore.

The extraction and processing of the sand and gravel includes the construction of new site access roads, landscaping and screening bunds, minerals washing plant and other associated infrastructure with restoration to leisure end-uses, agricultural land and biodiversity enhancement.

In December, Baxters submitted revised plans for the project, including updates on air quality assessment, ecological impact assessment and nose assessments.

Independent Preesall councillor, Coun Collette Rushforth, has played a key role in campaigning against the plans since they were first mooted.

She said: “There are obviously huge concerns for so many reasons and I am urging anyone who is concerned about this to go onto the Lancashire County Council planning portal to make their concerns known.”

There is also an online campaign group, Preesall and Knott End against Quarry Application.

The arguments for the quarry

A spokesman for Greenfield Enviro, agents on behalf of Baxter Homes, previouly said: “As part of the application process and the preparation of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), all potential impacts on the local community and the local environment have been assessed and mitigation measures to minimise or eliminate any impacts have been clearly identified where they are deemed necessary.

“This includes the construction of screening bunds around the margins of the site and a phased mineral extraction and restoration scheme.

“We are happy to work with Lancashire County Council on mitigation measures to ensure that this works well and limits disturbance and intend on setting this quarry up and operating it to the highest of standards.

“Over the recent past there has been a general increase in demand for construction aggregates across the County that is directly linked to an increase in construction activity across the North West of England.

“This increase in activity coincident with the reduction in available supply of sand and gravel locally has led to aggregate and construction material shortages in the North Lancashire Region.

“These supply shortages have directly impacted on The Baxter Group, thus they have identified a clear and demonstrable need for a new source of sand and gravel close to their own construction markets within the county.”

Those wishing to make a commment on the application can do so by visiting the dedicated pages on Lancashire County Council’s website, via https://planningregister.lancashire.gov.uk/Planning/Display/LCC/2023/0030#undefined