A businessman who was thwarted in his plans to transform a Grade II listed radar station into a unique house says he is not giving up on his dream.

The distinctive oval-shaped property, on The Esplanade, was snapped up for £97,000 early last year by Leicester based architect Iain Garnell, who aimed to restore it to its former glory as a ‘mega one bedroomed live-work apartment.’

Architects plans showed a modern home with incredible views oer Fleetwood beach, as the building is one of the few to be located on the beach side of the primenade.

A businessman who bought Fleetwood Radar Station sats he still hopes to turn it into a living space | Iain Garnell

Built from reinforced concrete, sits on stilted colums which lift the builing off the ground, protecting it from incoming tides.

Mr Garnell submitted an application to Wyre Council planners for a change of use of a former naval radar station to residential dwelling and installation of a sewage treatment plant in the ground beneath the centre of the building. H also applied for Listed Building consent for the work.

But when the schene went before Wyre’s planning last week, it was unanimously rejected by councillors, who also heard from objectors who spoke at the meeting.

Concerns about the sewage plan was the chief reason to reject the application, but members of Fleetwood Civic Society raised concerns that it was an inapprociate use for a Grade II listed buiding, while the plnning officer stated there was insuffient details about plns to ensure its character woul not be altered.

Artist's impression of how the Radar Station would look inside, if plans went ahead | Iain Garnell

However, this week Mr Garnell said was going to put in an amended application - and warned that the building would soon deteriorate if it were left empty.

He said: “I’m going to re-design the projevt and put it back into planners.

“The mian concern was our sewage scheme but aart from that, the planninmg officer was fine with the application, so it mean a more acceptabl re-design.

“This buildimg doedsn’t work as a radar station anymore, so if my scheme doesn’t go ahead, whyo’s going to maintain it?

“it will just deteriorate and crumbe away, which would be a real shame. With this project, the building will be restored and people will be able to stay in it and enjoy it.”

At the planning meeting, Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society, said: “I feel it would be inappropriate to give permission for change of use - it would entail waste bin storage in a prominent position, installation of blinds or other coverage at the window for privacy.

“This alongside the necessary alterations to the outside of the building to accommodate the installation of a bathroom and kitchen waste disposal facilities.

“If permission was granted the applicant would have no control over how the building was used once it was rented out.”

Iain Johnstone and Fleetwood Town Council member, Cllr Jimi Kuruvakadua, both raised concerns about the risk of flooding, as there had been two such incidents in the last 10 years alone.

if sand was washed away, as had previously occurred, this would expose the sewage tank.

Mr Garnell said: “The second I saw the photos I thought it was incredible. It’s a bit dilapidated at the moment, the roof leaks but with some TLC it will be back to its former glory.”