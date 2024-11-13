Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poulton-le-Fylde Post Office is included in a list of branches feared to be under threat of possible closure.

The branch, based at the Teanlowe Centre, is one of 115 Crown outlets - along with more than 1,000 staff - deemed to be at risk following revelations of new Post Office plans aimed at making the service more financially viable.

The Post Office is looking into options for these wholly-owned Crown branches which are either making a loss or only generating a scant profit.

In total the Post Office, which is Government-owned, has 11,500 branches across the UK, most of which operate on a franchise basis.

But the 115 Crown Post Offices are staffed by Post Office employees.

The review, whch is being overseen by the Post Office’s new chairman Nigel Railton, is aimed at transforming the way the Post Office operates and while it could see the Crown branches become franchise operations as well, closure is seen as another option.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) blasted the plans as "immoral" - especially as it coincides with the ongoing public inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted after malfunctioning IT software falsely suggested money was missing from their accounts.

Reaction to the news

Councillor Lesley LcKay, whose Tithebarn ward covers the Post Office, said: “Our main Post Office plays a crucial role in the town, it is right at the heart of the community.

“Many of those in Poulton are elderly people who rely on it, especially now that so many bank branches have closed.

“The staff are really helpful and assist with so many things, like passport and driving licence forms, it really is a lifeline for those who struggle with online forms.

“Of couse, this is only a list of potentials at this stage, nothing has been decided, and there is a Post Office counter at the Londis store on Station Road.

“But if the main Post Office is to close it would be a huge loss and we woulddo what we can to try and save it.”

Responding to the announcement of Post Office closures, CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “The Post Office is a key part of the national infrastructure.

“It keeps communities connected, is a lifeline to the elderly as well as the most vulnerable in society, and should be the shop front for so many government services.

“For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Offices hot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.

“While we are in the middle of a government review of the Post Office’s future, the employer has embarked on its own strategic review.

“It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past.

“We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closures.”

Mr Railton also said part of the new plans was to boost postmaster pay by £250m over five years. although this would be subject to government funding.

The developments come against a backdrop of the retail side of the Post Office ,reporting pre-tax losses of £81m in 2022-23.