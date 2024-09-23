If easily offended stay away! Roy Chubby Brown to appear live at Blackpool's Joe Longthorne Theatre

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:44 BST
Britain's most famous blue comedian Roy Chubby Brown is coming to the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool this weekend.

The final few tickets remain for the controversial comedian’s show at North Pier on Saturday, September 28.

Roy Chubby Brown will be performing at the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool this weekend.
Roy Chubby Brown will be performing at the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool this weekend.

The show strictly for over 18s and not for the easily offended starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm.

Labelled ‘Britain’s King of Comedy’ Roy Chubby Brown is no stranger to Blackpool and has performed 2,000 plus live shows worldwide, written four books, created 30 DVDs and created countless songs over his 30 year career.

Tickets cost £27 and are available by visiting here.

