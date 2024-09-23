Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain's most famous blue comedian Roy Chubby Brown is coming to the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool this weekend.

The final few tickets remain for the controversial comedian’s show at North Pier on Saturday, September 28.

Roy Chubby Brown will be performing at the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool this weekend.

The show strictly for over 18s and not for the easily offended starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labelled ‘Britain’s King of Comedy’ Roy Chubby Brown is no stranger to Blackpool and has performed 2,000 plus live shows worldwide, written four books, created 30 DVDs and created countless songs over his 30 year career.

Tickets cost £27 and are available by visiting here.