Iconic Royal Carlton Hotel on Blackpool Promenade to enter 'bold new chapter' under fresh ownership
The new ownership team is a collaboration of experienced professionals, headed by John and Elishar Westhead.
John and Elishar bring with them extensive experience from their careers managing hospitality businesses and other projects in the resort over the past five years through their consulting company.
Now stepping into the ownership team of this iconic building, they are thrilled to be part of something truly special.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Born and bred in Blackpool, John expressed his excitement: “To be able to bring this project to my hometown and work alongside such amazing people in the partnership, who share a vision for the resort as a whole, is both a blessing and incredibly exciting.
“Everyone involved is focused on creating a spectacular new offering for Blackpool. We want everyone to experience the hospitality and excellent service we’re known for. Our aim is to create a wonderful offering for Blackpool while retaining as much of the heritage of this building as possible.”
“With our combined experience, we hope to enhance this part of the promenade and inspire others to invest in and support the wider regeneration taking place in the resort. This is truly a unique and exciting time for Blackpool.”
Plans are already in motion for a full-scale refurbishment of the Royal Carlton Hotel, including a complete transformation of the building inside and out.
Every room will be fully renovated, and the finished hotel will feature a stunning new bar and restaurant, open to all residents, visitors, and the local community.
The vision is to create a top-tier destination offering exceptional quality, comfort, and style.
The hotel is targeting a grand reopening around Easter 2026, although the team is hopeful of accepting bookings earlier.