Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Things are now in full swing for an innovative project using football skills to encourage wellbeing in children.

The Ickle Skills football training academy, based on Cocker Avenue on Poulton industrial estate, is aimed at fostering the benefits of team work, respect and kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it fully launched last month after a phased start in December, it has proved popular with families.

However, the project, still needs planning approval and is awaiting a decision from Wyre Council.

Ickle Skills have lodged a retrospective application with Wyre planners, for change of use from General Industrial to a football training academy and outdoor yoga studio with hot food takeaway cabin to front, at Unit on M Cocker Avenue.

There have been some objectons over parking issues.

Otto Ball, 27, who has launched the enterprise with Megan Riedel, 23, said: "We've put a lot into this project so we're hoping it will be approved.

"Everything is going well with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some of these kids it is the first time they've been involved in multi-sports and it involves their parents as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really beneficial project for the community, there is a big need fo this.

"More than ever before, children need to be active and to take part in activities which boost their health and wellbeing."

Otto said in hindsight the team would have sought planning permission before setting up the project but were new to the planning process and now needed the retrospective consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Riedel said the academy was aimed at children from 18 months to seven years old, with the team of coaches dedicated to creating an environment where every child felt valued and empowered.

Aside from the footballing skills, she said that through yoga, breathing exercises, and collaborative play, the children would develop not only physical prowess but also emotional intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Today's world is more fast paced and stressful than ever, even for children.

"Our aim is to put a smile on their faces and create an environment which can boost their wellbeing."