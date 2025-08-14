A Garstang woman who didn’t know she was pregnant thought her stomach pains were just severe cramps – until she gave birth in a hospital toilet.

When Chloe Lofthouse, 23, arrived at A&E with agonising stomach pains on Friday, August 8, she had no idea she was about to become a mum.

Just ten minutes after going into the toilet for a urine sample, the childcare worker was pulling the red emergency cord - cradling a newborn baby boy in her arms.

Mike Evans and Chloe Lofthouse with baby Luca who was born unexpectedly on August 8 | Michelle Adamson

Chloe said: “I didn’t really have any thoughts at the point.

“I was just in shock. It all happened so quickly. I went in and he just came out.

“My main worry was the baby, but also how Mike and our family and friends would take the news as it was so unexpected.”

Earlier that morning, Chloe had woken up with cramps but went to work as usual.

By 10am, the pain had become unbearable and her colleagues sent her home.

With her symptoms worsening, she caught a bus to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department.

A paramedic was first on the scene after the cord was pulled, but more rushed to help once staff realised what had happened.

Baby Luca weighed 5lb 14oz when he was born | Michelle Adamson

Her partner, Mike Evans, 25, who works as a self-employed man with a van alongside his dad, was also called to the hospital.

“The hospital didn’t say straight away what it was,” Mike said.

“Halfway there, I got a call from Chloe’s mum telling me what had happened.

“I was in severe shock, but once I got there we spent about five or ten minutes getting Chloe ready for her transfer to Royal Preston Hospital.”

Chloe remained in hospital for four days while staff carried out tests to make sure everything was fine.

It was there the couple could finally take in what had just happened.

Mike said: “Once I saw him and held him for the first time, I wasn’t bothered about the situation.

“I was just extremely happy.”

Chloe Lofthouse gave birth after arriving at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department with agonising stomach pains | Michelle Adamson

He also joked about the timing: “My manual driving test was meant to be at 9am but my car broke down the day before.

“I thought the week couldn’t get more stressful and then Luca was born.”

Chloe added: “I was so happy once the shock had calmed down.”

They could also finally name their son Luca, who weighed 5lb 14oz.

Mike said: “We rattled some names off and Chloe just went, ‘that’s the one.’”

Chloe added: “My sister’s child is called Luke, so Luca seemed the right fit.”

Friends and family rallied around to support the new family, filling the living room with gifts, baby clothes, nappies, formula and more once they returned home.

The pair say they now couldn't imagine life without baby Luca | Michelle Adamson

With the pair still finalising the paperwork on their house sale - which they had started before Luca’s birth - Mike’s parents also transformed their home to be child-proof.

“My mum and dad have been amazing, the biggest help we could ask for,” Mike said.

Chloe added: “They’ve been incredible.”

Looking back, Chloe said there were a few subtle signs, but nothing that suggested she was pregnant.

These included a craving for ice, a dizzy spell during the recent hot weather, a slightly bigger appetite and mild cramps earlier in the week.

Now, just weeks later, she says she can’t imagine life without Luca.

Laughing, she added: “Now we have to explain to Luca how he was born.”

Mike added: “He is a miracle baby. One minute he wasn’t here and the next he was.”